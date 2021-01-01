Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal after Sevilla star En-Nesyri

The Gunners hope the 24-year-old can be a long-term attacking partner for Bukayo Saka

Arsenal are after Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri and hope he can liven their inconsistent attack, according to La Razon.

The Morocco international scored 18 goals in La Liga during a breakout season last term.

Alexandre Lacazette could reportedly head to Spain in a swap deal for En-Nesyri.