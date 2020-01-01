Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Premier League & Serie A sides battling for Chiesa

RB Leipzig are facing a difficult decision this summer with regards to Dayot Upamecano, reports Bild.

Arsenal, Tottenham, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are said to be interested, with the latter the leader, but the coronavirus pandemic will almost certainly prevent clubs from spending big money.

As a result, RB Leipzig will be forced to either sell the defender for a lower price this summer or lose him next year after Upamecano's representatives made it clear he hopes to leave.