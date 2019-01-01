Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mourinho the front-runner for Arsenal job

Rodgers could never manage Man Utd - Carragher
Brendan Rodgers will never manage Manchester United because of his history with Liverpool, Jamier Carragher says, but the Leicester City boss would be a good fit for Arsenal or Chelsea.
Rodgers narrowly missed out on the Premier League title during his three years in charge of the Reds before he was sacked in October 2015, clearing the way for Jurgen Klopp to take over.
While Liverpool have improved drastically since then his departure, Rodgers went on to enjoy a successfull spell at Celtic and has had a big impact at Leicester since taking over in March this year.
Juve refloat Isco interest
Juventus are ready to make another attempt to sign Isco from Real Madrid, claims Tuttosport (via CalcioMercato).
Isco has long been a favourite of coach Maurizio Sarri, who was linked to the player back in his days at Chelsea.
But the Spaniard will not come cheap, with Madrid likely to hold out for a fee of around €70 million (£60.3m/$78.1m).
Roma open talks with Man Utd over Smalling
Roma are hoping to close a permanent deal with Manchester United for defender Chris Smalling, claims the Express.
Smalling has made a big impression in Italy since signing on loan, but that deal did not include a purchase option, meaning Roma will have to negotiate a sale.
Juventus watch Tahith Chong
Juventus are ready to swoop for Manchester United starlet Tahith Chong, according to the Daily Mail.
The 19-year-old winger is in the final season of his contract at Old Trafford, with a new deal yet to be agreed.
The Italians are hoping for a repeat of their success in luring a young Paul Pogba on a free transfer to Turin, where he developed into one of the world's finest midfielders before returning to United.
Palace chase Brewster loan deal
Crystal Palace are pursuing a loan deal for Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster, claims the Sun.
Brewster, 19, has only featured for the Reds in the Carabao Cup this season and could be made available for a temporary switch in January.
Mourinho the front-runner for Arsenal job
Bookies slash odds on ex-United man succeeding Emery
Former Manchester United and Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho is one of the favourites to become the next Arsenal manager, according to the Daily Mail.
The newspaper states that the odds on Mourinho succeeding Unai Emery have been slashed to just 4/1 in the last few days.
Emery has found himself under pressure at the Emirates Stadium after an underwhelming start to the season, which has included this week's strife with captain Granit Xhaka.