Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mourinho the front-runner for Arsenal job

Brendan Rodgers will never manage Manchester United because of his history with Liverpool, Jamier Carragher says, but the Leicester City boss would be a good fit for Arsenal or Chelsea.

Rodgers narrowly missed out on the Premier League title during his three years in charge of the Reds before he was sacked in October 2015, clearing the way for Jurgen Klopp to take over.

While Liverpool have improved drastically since then his departure, Rodgers went on to enjoy a successfull spell at Celtic and has had a big impact at Leicester since taking over in March this year.

