Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG lead Messi scramble

Solskjaer gives Man Utd transfer window update
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said any more signings at Manchester United this summer would be a 'bonus’ having already agreed deals to sign Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.
Sancho’s £73 million transfer was confirmed last month while Varane’s move should be completed before the start of the season next weekend once he has completed a medical.
Man City could consider Messi (Manchester Evening News)
The club seem a long-shot for his signature, but the move hasn't been ruled out
Manchester City haven't ruled out a move for Lionel Messi, writes the Manchester Evening News.
Their interest comes in the immediate aftermath of their signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, but it has been reported that they have enough financial muscle to pull off a second big move (though Harry Kane had been the main target).
PSG are also said to be heavily involved in the race for Messi and likely lead the way as it stands.
QPR re-sign manager Warburton
We're delighted to confirm Mark Warburton has signed a new deal.
Well deserved too, gaffer!
West Brom extend trio
Darnell Furlong
✔️ Matty Phillips
✔️ Kyle Bartley
A successful day as three Baggies put pen to paper on contract extensions at The Hawthorns ✍️
PSG lead Messi scramble (GFFN)
The French giants are set to pounce after Barcelona's bombshell announcement
Paris Saint-Germain lead the scramble to sign Lionel Messi after Barcelona said Thursday that he would leave, but they will need to act fast, reports Get French Football News.
There remains speculation that Barcelona simply want to pressure La Liga to let them register Messi under a new deal despite their financial crisis, so PSG have been urged to bring him in before the decision can be changed.