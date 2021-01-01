Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Everton eye move for Barcelona defender Lenglet

Sunderland consider loan for Man City's Doyle
Sunderland are considering a two-year loan deal for 17-year-old Manchester City defender Callum Doyle, according to Roker Report.
The agreement would mirror Manchester City's recent pact to send prospect Filip Stevanovic to Heerenveen for two years.
Forest land USMNT Nations League hero Horvath
Lyon's Benlamri joins Qatar SC
🚨 Algeria international Djamel Benlamri has signed a two year contract with Qatar Stars League club Qatar SC ! The 31-year old Benlamri joins on a free transfer from Olympique Lyon #TeamDZ pic.twitter.com/8Utl3u375f— DZfoot English 🇩🇿⚽️ (@DZfoot_EN) July 13, 2021
Wolves could loan Sarkic to Birmingham
Wolves keeper Matija Sarkic is training with Birmingham City with a view to moving there on loan.— Tim Spiers (@TimSpiers) July 13, 2021
Understand that Blues are also interested in signing defender Dion Sanderson on loan.
Everton eye Lenglet move (FCBN)
The Barcelona centre-back endured a difficult 2020-21 in La Liga and could be had for a discount
Everton are eyeing Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet as a potential transfer target under new boss Rafa Benitez, writes FC Barcelona Noticias.
Lenglet, 26, came under heavy criticism from supporters this past season as he made critical mistakes in the final months of the campaign. Now, with the Blaugrana trying to clear wages from their books, he is a candidate to move elsewhere.
Benitez is said not to fully trust his current defensive structure and wants new players to strengthen the unit.