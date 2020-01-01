Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Messi wants Bielsa at Barcelona

Dominik Szoboszlai has attracted a wealth of clubs with his exploits at Red Bull Salzburg.

The 19-year-old midfielder has scored an incredible seven goals in his last eight league matches to draw interest from Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid.

Napoli and AC Milan are considering making summer bids for him, according to Calciomercato, and the €25 million asking price is considered a bargain.