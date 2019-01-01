Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal players losing faith in Emery

Newcastle have joined the race to sign highly-rated Monaco youngster Benoit Badiashile, reports the Newcastle Chronicle.

Steve Bruce reportedly sent scouts to watch the 18-year-old in action against Bordeaux, where the centre-back played 75 minutes in a 2-1 loss.

But the Magpies will certainly have competition for his signature, with scouts from Chelsea, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund also in attendance.