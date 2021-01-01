Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ronaldo wants Manchester City move

Giakoumakis 'wants to join Werder Bremen'
VVV-Venlo striker Georgios Giakoumakis wants to join 2.Bundesliga side Werder Bremen despite a fee having been agreed with Scottish champions Celtic, according to reports in the Netherlands.
The 26-year-old Greek forward netted 33 goals last season despite his side being relegated from the Eredivisie, and appeared set for Celtic after a €2.5million deal was agreed.
However De Gelderlander claim Giakoumakis would much rather move to Germany, although wages are proving a stciking point for Bremen.
West Ham 'lead race to sign €30m-rated Vlasic'
West Ham are in pole position to complete a move for CSKA Moscow attacking midfielder Nikola Vlasic, report Calciomercato.
The 23-year-old was outstanding for the Russians last season with 12 goals, and is valued at around €30 million.
Vlasic is seen as an ideal alternative for the Hammers if they cannot bring Jesse Lingard back to the club from Manchester United.
'Premier League clubs watch Madueke tonight'
Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham all sent scouts to watch PSV winger Noni Madueke in action tonight, according to the Daily Mail.
The 19-year-old England youth international impressed in Eredivisie last season with seven goals, having left Spurs to move to the Netherlands in 2018, and he has an asking price of around £34 million.
PSV faced Benfica in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier this evening.
Lokomotiv Moscow make move for Chelsea wonderkid Anjorin
Lokomotiv Moscow have made an approach for Chelsea forward Tino Anjorin, Goal can confirm.
The 19-year-old has drawn the attention of Lokomotiv Moscow's head of sports and development Ralf Rangnick, who is looking for youngsters to build his club around.
With the Blues having an embarrassment of riches in attack, Rangnick is hoping to convince the teenage attacking midfielder to make the leap to Russian football.
Buchanan joins Club Brugge from New England Revolution
Midfielder Tajon Buchanan has left MLS side New England Revolution for Club Brugge on an undisclosed fee.
The 22-year-old will remain with New England for the 2021 season before joining the Belgian side.
“I am excited to take this next step in my career and am grateful for the New England Revolution for giving me the opportunity to grow as a player and showcase my abilities.” said Buchanan.
“I will continue to give my all to the Revolution this season and hope to end my time in MLS by lifting a trophy with my teammates.”
Ugbo completes £6m transfer from Chelsea to Genk
Iké is een Genkie! 💙#krcgenk #mijnploeg pic.twitter.com/GgMw9IRGj6— KRC Genk (@KRCGenkofficial) August 24, 2021
Real Madrid make opening bid for Mbappe
The World Cup winner's deal in Paris expires next summer
Real Madrid have submitted their opening offer to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, Goal can confirm.
The Spanish giants are optimistic about getting a deal done before the transfer window closes next week, as they feel Mbappe will not sign a new contract in Paris with his current deal expiring at the end of next season.
While Madrid have been hit hard financially by the coronavirus pandemic, they feel they are in a position to force PSG into cashing in and acquiring one of the best footballers in the world.
Lyon make €11m Azmoun bid
Lyon have made an €11 million (£9m/$13m) bid for Zenit St Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun, reports L'Equipe.
The Iran striker has entered the final year of his current contract and would like to join Lyon.
Lyon are also hoping to sell Houssem Aouar and Maxwel Cornet before next week's transfer deadline to raise more funds.
Bayern Munich agree terms with Sabitzer but no deal yet
Bayern Munich have a verbal agreement with RB Leipzig star Marcel Sabitzer over a contract but the Bavarians have not decided whether to make a transfer bid, Goal and Spox can confirm.
Sabitzer has entered the final season of his contract with Leipzig and would like to join Bayern, whose sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has been in close contact with Sabitzer's agent.
Buchanan set for $7m move to Club Brugge
Sources: Tajon Buchanan's move from New England to Club Brugge is essentially done. Announcement expected later today.— Sam Stejskal (@samstejskal) August 24, 2021
New England will receive ~$7 million with a 10% sell-on clause for the 22-year-old Canadian, who will finish the MLS season w/ Revs before moving to Belgium.
Ronaldo wants Manchester City move (L'Equipe)
City are unwilling to pay a major transfer fee for the 36-year-old
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is seeking to engineer a move to Manchester City, reports L'Equipe.
Ronaldo, who has entered the final year of his Juventus contract, is making no secret of his desire to leave the club and has spoken to City's Portugal stars Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo.
City are willing to pay Ronaldo's salary but would require a player-swap deal to land the 36-year-old, as they are unwilling to pay a major transfer fee.
Marcos Paulo leaves Atleti for Famalicao loan
Marcos Paulo to join Famalicão until the end of the season 🤝— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 24, 2021
Good luck, Marcos! 🇧🇷
Lyon accept £15m Cornet offer from Burnley
Lyon have accepted Burnley's £15 million (€17.5m/$20.5m) offer for Maxwel Cornet, reports Sky Sports.
The left-back will now decide whether to join the Premier League side in a move that would match their club-record transfer.
Virginia leaves Everton for Sporting CP loan
Best of luck, @1JoaoVirginia! 🔵— Everton (@Everton) August 24, 2021
Honduras star Elis joins Bordeaux from Boavista
📸 @alberthelis17 🐆🇭🇳 #Bienvenidopantera pic.twitter.com/xTp9QZdtRH— FC Girondins de Bordeaux (@girondins) August 24, 2021
Sorloth set to join Real Sociedad
RB Leipzig forward Alexander Sorloth is set to join Real Sociedad, reports Bild.
Marseille and Roma were also in the hunt for the 25-year-old, who will leave Leipzig after just one season.
Zappacosta completes Atalanta move
Thank you and good luck, @DZappacosta. 👊— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 24, 2021
Roma join race to sign Zakaria
Roma have joined the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria - as Calcio Mercato reports.
Arsenal have also been linked with the 24-year-old, who only has 12 months left to run on his current contract.
Gladbach won't let Zakaria go on the cheap, though, with it reported that they will demand at least £30 million ($41m) for a prized asset.
Spurs reach agreement to sign Sarr
Pape Sarr to Tottenham, agreement reached and here-we-go. Deal set to be completed for €15m fee, personal terms agreed on verbal basis waiting for contracts to be signed. ⚪️🤝 #THFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2021
Tottenham are now open to let Pape Sarr staying at Metz on loan until June 2022, confirmed. 👇🏻 https://t.co/k7AIpTdGfz
Van de Beek's agents snubbing interest (The Times)
The Dutch midfielder continues to struggle for minutes at Old Trafford
Donny van de Beek's agents have, according to The Times, been snubbing any interest shown in the Manchester United midfielder.
The Netherlands international remains determined to prove his worth at Old Trafford despite struggling for regular game time.
Interest ends in Liverpool star Williams
The Liverpool Echo reports that a summer move for Neco Williams is now looking unlikely.
The Wales international defender was expected to head out of Liverpool in the current window, with a number of clubs keen, but that interest has ended and no move is on the cards.
Robertson signs new Liverpool deal
𝑶𝒉, 𝑨𝒏𝒅𝒚, 𝑨𝒏𝒅𝒚... 🎶❤️— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 24, 2021
Great news, @andrewrobertso5 has signed a new long-term deal with the Reds 🤩 🙌
Spurs not discussing McKennie-Sissoko swap
Tottenham and Juventus have no interest in doing a swap deal that would see Weston McKennie and Moussa Sissoko trade places, claims Fabrizio Romano.
The Bianconeri are open to parting with a USMNT star, but only if an offer of €25 million-plus (£21m/$29m) is tabled.
Zappacosta heading for Chelsea exit
Davide Zappacosta's proposed move from Chelsea to Atalanta is edging ever closer to completion, reports Sky Sports.
The Italy international full-back is heading back to his homeland after struggling to make an impact in English football.
Valverde pens new Real deal
👕 #Valverde2027 pic.twitter.com/qGXPVE0RiW— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) August 24, 2021
Milan considering swoop for Porto's Corona
Milan are considering a swoop for Porto star Jesus Corona, as Calcio Mercato reports.
The Rossoneri are eager to bolster their options on the right by luring the 28-year-old away from Estadio Do Dragao before the transfer window closes.
Corona recorded two goals and seven assists in 30 Primeira Liga outings for Porto last term.
West Ham interested in Lille midfielder Bamba
Lille midfielder Jonathan Bamba is the subject of interest from West Ham, according to The Express.
The Hammers are looking at the 25-year-old as a potential alternative to Jesse Lingard, who returned to Manchester United earlier this summer after a loan spell at the London Stadium.
Bamba made 38 Ligue 1 appearances during Lille's run to the title last season.
Bernardo not heading to Milan
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is not on the verge of completing a move to Milan, Goal can confirm.
It has been reported that the two clubs have agreed terms on a permanent deal, but there are no real signs that the Portuguese will join up with the Rossoneri this summer.
Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Bernardo wants to leave City, with Tottenham also being linked with a swoop for his services.
Ex-Norwich star Leroy Fer joins Alanyaspor from Feyenoord
🤝Hoş geldin Leroy Fer! pic.twitter.com/a4TIUoDSjU— Aytemiz Alanyaspor 🌊☀️ (@Alanyaspor) August 24, 2021
Valverde signs Real deal with €1bn release clause
Federico Valverde has signed a contract extension at Real Madrid that includes a €1 billion (£856m/$1.2bn) release clause, Goal can confirm.
Valverde has spent the last six years of his career on Real's books, having initially been snapped up from Uruguayan outfit Penarol as a teenager in 2016.
The 23-year-old has established himself as a key member of the Blancos' squad during that period, and he has now been handed a bumper new deal that will see him remain at Santiago Bernabeu for the foreseeable future.
Chelsea forward Ugbo set to join Genk
Ike Ugbo will undergo his medical and sign as new Genk player today. He’s in Belgium in order to complete his permanent move from Chelsea, done and confirmed. 🔵 #Genk #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2021
Olympique Marseille were trying to hijack the deal - but Genk have completed the agreement.
Man City loan Rogers to Bournemouth
We're delighted to confirm the signing of Morgan Rogers from Manchester City.— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) August 23, 2021
Welcome to #afcb, @morgz_10 🤝https://t.co/V3rSiNB4GZ
Saints snap up hot prospect
Welcome to #SaintsFC, Thierry Small! 😇 pic.twitter.com/cDcinYHjt2— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 24, 2021
Man City preparing final bid for Kane
Manchester City are readying one final bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane, claims The Irish Independent.
The Premier League champions want to bring in another goalscorer, but are losing patience with Spurs when it comes to a long-running saga involving England's current captain.
Arsenal keen on Trippier but need asking price dropped
Arsenal remain keen on Kieran Trippier, reports The Sun, but will need his asking price to be dropped in order for a deal to be done.
The Atletico Madrid right-back, who has also been linked with Manchester United, has a £34 million ($47m) release clause in his contract.
Man Utd knocked back West Ham approach for Lingard
Manchester United have already knocked back an approach from West Ham for Jesse Lingard, claims ESPN.
The England international playmaker starred for the Hammers on loan last season and is wanted back at the London Stadium amid fierce competition for places at his parent club.
Arsenal open to offers for Aubameyang (Independent)
Gunners prepared to part with captain
Arsenal are, according to The Irish Independent, open to offers for club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
The Gunners will allow the Gabonese striker to head through the exits if a suitable bid is tabled before the summer transfer deadline.
Inter looking at Belotti as Lukaku replacement
Inter are looking at Torino's Andrea Belotti as a potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Nerazzurri have already snapped up Edin Dzeko from Roma, but the Bosnian is approaching the latter stages of his career at 35.
Belotti is eight years younger, and could fill the void left by Lukaku's return to Chelsea in the long-term.
Fiorentina interested in Lille right-back Celik
Lille right-back Zeki Celik is the subject of interest from Fiorentina - according to Le 10 Sport.
La Viola are eager to bolster their defensive ranks by signing the 24-year--old, who helped the French outfit when Ligue 1 last season.
Celik still has two years left on his current contract and is reportedly valued at around £18 million ($25m).
Arsenal set to loan Torreira to Fiorentina
Lucas Torreira will be in Italy today in order to comple his medical and sign as new Fiorentina player. He turned down Eintracht bid. 🛩🇺🇾 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2021
Arsenal receive €1.5m loan fee. There’s no bid from Watford for Elneny - talks on but no agreement yet with Fenerbahçe for Kolasinac.
Tottenham in talks to sign Juve’s McKennie
Tottenham in talks to sign Juve’s McKennie Tottenham are in talks to sign Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie - according to Calcio Mercato.
Spurs are trying to arrange a loan deal for the United States international until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.
Juventus are open to McKennie’s departure, but would prefer a permanent move to a loan.
Sporting KC appoint Feilhaber to academy post
NEWS: Benny Feilhaber has been appointed to #SportingKC Academy U-17 head coach.— Kansas City Wiz (@SportingKC) August 23, 2021
📰: https://t.co/7yLb9km0ai pic.twitter.com/lC6fJ2gGlO
Wolves reject Traore loan offer from Spurs
Wolves have rejected a Tottenham loan offer for Adama Traore, according to The Times.
The offer carried an option to buy for next summer, with Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo eager to add his former player to his current squad.
Man Utd urged to bid for Kane 'now'
Manchester United have been urged to bid for Harry Kane this summer by former stalwart Gary Neville, who believes that the arrival of both Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane will not be enough to win the Red Devils the Premier League title this season.
England star Sancho and World Cup winner Varane are so far the headline arrivals at Old Trafford this term as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to end a four-year-plus barren spell at the Theatre of Dreams.
Cunha expected to join Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid are now closing on Matheus Cunha with Hertha Berlin after three days negotiations, also with many clubs trying to hijack the deal. Deal at final stages and set to be completed. ⚪️🔴 #Atleti #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2021
Paperworks to be prepared in the next hours. Here we go soon. https://t.co/2cg9qCRSOz
Latest on Chelsea loan army
Van de Beek offered Man Utd hope
Donny van de Beek has been offered hope that he does have a part to play in Manchester United's plans this season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claiming that the Dutchman remains "important" to the collective cause.
Leicester Women secure Scofield
LCFC Women have completed the signing of midfielder @connie_scofield, subject to FA clearance 📝#lcfc— LCFC Women (@LCFC_Women) August 23, 2021
Chelsea-linked Rice angles for West Ham exit (The Times)
The midfielder will reportedly snub all contract offers to force a future move
Chelsea-linked Declan Rice is upset he has been priced out of a move from West Ham this summer and is determined not to sign a new contract, according to The Times.
The England star, who is also said to be of interest to Manchester United and Manchester City, still has three years left on his current deal, so West Ham don't need to sell him right away.
However, his contract stance could ramp up transfer speculation after a relatively quiet summer of rumours for him.
USWNT star Press becomes first Angel City FC signing
USWNT international Christen Press has become the first signing of National Women's Soccer League expansion outfit Angel City FC, ahead of the club's planned 2022 debut.
The 32-year-old, who was scheduled to play for fellow new outfit Racing Louisville in their maiden season this year, has seen her playing rights traded to the Los Angeles outfit as their first capture.