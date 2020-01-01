Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool shelve Werner move

Barcelona name price for Man Utd target Rakitic
Barcelona will hold out for a transfer fee worth €20 million (£16m/$22m) for Ivan Rakitic, according to Marca.
Manchester United are expected to be among the clubs battling for the signature of the Croatian, whose contract expires in June 2021.
Arthur not for sale at Barcelona
Barcelona have declared that midfielder Arthur is not for sale at any price, according to Sport.
The Brazil international had reportedly been suggested as part of a players-plus-cash deal that would see Lautaro Martinez leave Inter for Camp Nou.
Tottenham slash Mourinho's transfer budget
Jose Mourinho is set to see his rebuilding efforts at Tottenham hampered by a reduced transfer budget, reports the Daily Mail.
With projected income at the club taking a nose-dive, Spurs are looking to cut costs across the board, which would have a serious impact on the manager's summer plans.
Liverpool shelve Werner move
The German attacker is reportedly available for £51m in April
Liverpool have put their pursuit of Timo Werner on hold, along with all other transfer activity, according to the Daily Mail.
RB Leipzig star Werner is reportedly close to an Anfield switch, with some outlets claiming he has a £51 million ($63m) release clause that must be exercised in April.
But the Reds will not participate in any recruitment or contract matters until the uncertainty caused by Covid-19 has cleared.
Premier League chiefs refuse to finish season in China
Premier League clubs have turned down a stunning proposal to finish the 2019-20 season in China, according to the Mirror.
The idea was mooted by one chairman ahead of a planned conference on Friday, but failed to find currency with other chiefs as a solution to the coronavirus-imposed lockdown remains elusive.
Arsenal reject two Roma bids for Mkhitaryan
Pedro an alternative target for Giallorossi
Arsenal have turned down two approaches from Roma to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan on a permanent basis, claims the Express.
The Armenia international has impressed on loan in the Eternal City, prompting Roma to attempt his signing.
But the Gunners have proved inflexible on their £18 million ($23m) asking price, which could lead the Italians to target Chelsea's Pedro.