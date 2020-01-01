Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City given new Messi hope

Racing de Murcia president Morris Pagniello has confirmed ongoing talks to bring former Barcelona and Inter striker Samuel Eto’o to the Spanish third division.

The Cameroon legend retired from football in September 2019, after spending a year at Qatar SC but he could make a surprise return to the pitch to help Antonio Pedreno's side ahead of their Copa del Rey outing against Levante on December 16.

According to the club president, the deal is at a ’50-50’ level with support from their sponsors, and a decision on the transfer would be made in the coming days.

