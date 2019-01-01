Man Utd tracking Kansas City star Busio
Manchester United are monitoring Kansas City midfielder Gianluca Busio, according to the MLS club's director of European scouting.
After being asked if Inter were tracking the American, Edward Burleson told Tuttomercatoweb of the Red Devils' interest: "Inter? Yes, I also know about Manchester United."
Atletico eager to sign Real ace Mariano
Atletico are plotting an audacious bid to sign Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz - according to Don Balon.
Diego Simeone is a keen admirer of the 24-year-old and wants to bring him to Wanda Metropolitano to provide backup for Alvaro Morata.
Diaz has yet to feature for Madrid this season after falling down the squad pecking order under Zinedine Zidane.
Portland Timbers ace Fernandez sees contract terminated by MLS
Portland Timbers have announced on their official website that the MLS has terminated Brian Fernandez's contract with immediate effect.
The 25-year-old has been punished for a failure to comply with the competition's rules regarding substance abuse and behavioural health.
Man Utd target Koulibaly available for £69m
Red Devils could revive interest in highly defender
Napoli are open to selling Kalidou Koulibaly for a cut-price £69 million ($89m), which could tempt Manchester United to reignite their interest - according to Il Mattino.
The Red Devils saw a £91 million ($117m) bid for the Senegal international rejected earlier this year, but the Serie A giants are ready to sanction his departure for a reduced fee to raise extra funds.
Koulibaly has featured in ten Serie A matches for Napoli this season.
Hysaj almost completed Chelsea switch in 2018
Chelsea made a huge offer to sign Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj in the 2018 summer transfer window, according to the player’s agent Mario Giuffredi.
Hysaj was a key player at Napoli under Maurizio Sarri, who was keen on taking him to Stamford Bridge when he and midfielder Jorginho made the move last year.
Injuries and fitness issues have contributed to the 25-year-old Albanian making only four appearances in Serie A so far this campaign, and Giuffredi says he could leave the club on a free transfer.
