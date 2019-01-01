Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid revive interest in £100m+ Sancho

Milan rule out Krunic loan in January
AC Milan have ruled out a January loan for Rade Krunic, reports Calciomercato.
New Milan coach Stefan Pioli is a fan of the Bosnian midfielder and plans to give him more game time after a slow start to life at the San Siro which has seen him make only three appearances for the Rossoneri.
Pioli replaced Marco Giampaolo as manager early last month and his arrival could be good news for Krunic. Milan are still in a bad way, however, with a 2-1 defeat to Lazio at the weekend leaving them 11th in Serie A.
Celtic will consider contract extension for Brown
Neil Lennon has said that Celtic will consider extending Scott Brown's contract next season.
Brown scored twice against Hibernian in the Scottish League Cup at the weekend and has already made 24 appearances for the Hoops this term. A club legend with 549 appearances for Celtic under his belt and a veteran at 34, Lennon feels that Brown still has a lot to give.
While Brown's current contract runs until 2021, Celtic could renegotiate sooner. "It will depend on how he's feeling and how he's playing at the time," Lennon said. "He's got another year after this one. We'll take a view of that maybe this time next year, with him as well. But, the way he's playing at the minute, it might cost us a few bob!"
Pellegrini under pressure at West Ham
The pressure is building on Manuel Pellegrini at West Ham after their six-match winless run, reports the Daily Mirror.
The Hammers lost 3-2 to Newcastle at the weekend and there has been growing unrest among fans. Pellegrini's last win came against Manchester United back at the end of September.
While the club hierarchy remains supportive, concerns have been expressed over his tactics and team selection. Pellegrini's side are currently 13th in the Premier League.
West Ham want Meling from Rosenborg
West Ham are monitoring Rosenborg full-back Birger Meling ahead of a potential transfer, according to the Daily Mail.
Meling, 24, has twice won the Eliteserien and has both Champions League and Europa League experience. He also has just over one year left on his current deal, making him a realistic target.
Previously linked with Celtic, Meling has 10 international caps for Norway to his name. He has been one of the standout players for Rosenborg this season, though the club are currently fourth in the Norwegian league.
Juve have no plans to sell Bentancur
Juventus have no plans to sell Rodrigo Bentancur despite interest from Barcelona and Manchester City, reports Tuttosport.
Still only 22, Bentancur has made 78 appearances for Juve since he signed from Boca Juniors in 2017. He has made a big impression on Maurizio Sarri in their short time working together and his manager sees him as the heir to Miralem Pjanic in the midfield.
While he has attracted interest from several other European superclubs, Juve are not interested in moving him on. That's despite the fact that they could turn a healthy profit having signed him for only €12.5m, though Boca are entitled to a 50 per cent sell-on fee.
Real Madrid revive interest in £100m+ Sancho
Real Madrid look set to step up their interest in Jadon Sancho next summer.
Real are long-time admirers of the Borussia Dortmund winger, according to the Daily Mail.
Sancho has scored four goals in 11 appearances this season and has established himself as one of the brightest young talents in Europe since his breakthrough last year. Real were interested in signing him when he left Manchester City as an academy player in 2017, but he decided to move to the Westfalenstadion in search of senior football.
Now Real are reportedly laying the groundwork for a transfer, with Dortmund resigned to losing the 19-year-old. Manchester United and PSG are also interested, though Dortmund want a transfer fee in excess of £100m.