Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Guardiola worried about City exodus

According to the Mirror, Frank Lampard is looking to add Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham and Moussa Dembele to his squad this summer.

Having already agreed a deal to bring Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech to the club, the Blues are reportedly keen to further strengthen going forward, and have identified Lyon’s Dembele and Borussia Dortmund’s Sancho as the ideal incomings.

Lampard is also keeping tabs on Birmingham City youngster Bellingham, who is also wanted by Chelsea’s Premier League rivals Manchester United.