Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd considering £100m move for Sancho

Andonovski handed USWNT job
Roma decide against signing Rodwell
Roma have decided they will not sign Jack Rodwell.
The former Everton star is a free agent after leaving Blackburn and flew to Italy to discuss a move with the Serie A side, as did former Juventus midfielder Marcel Buchel.
But Roma sporting director Gianluca Petrachi has decided to let the duo go without offering a contract, according to Corriere dello Sport.
PSG send scouts to watch €50m Tonali
Paris Saint-Germain will send scouts to review Brescia star Sandro Tonali against Inter on Tuesday, Mercato 365 claims.
The 19-year-old has already attracted interest from the likes of Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund, but he is said to be worth over €50 million (£43m/$55m) to Brescia.
Xhaka & Arsenal in crunch talks over future
Granit Xhaka has had emergency talks with Arsenal boss Unai Emery and technical director Edu after the incident in the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Xhaka was jeered at by fans as he walked off the field and reacted by cupping his ear and mouthing "f**k off" back to the crowd.
And that incident may have cost him his captaincy or even his place in the Arsenal squad following discussions with the club.
Inter & Flamengo in Gabigol talks
Inter and Flamengo have started negotiations over a permanent deal for Gabriel Barbosa.
The striker has impressed on loan with the Brazilian side but he will return to Milan in January as the season nears its end.
While Gabigol has been linked with a move to the Premier League recently, Flamengo director Rodolfo Landim confirmed to Calciomercato that talks are already ongoing.
"For the moment there are is news," he said. "But our sports management is negotiating with Inter: the negotiations are in the preliminary phase."
Smalling expected for Man Utd return
Chris Smalling will be expected to return to Manchester United following the end of his loan stay with Roma, according to Sky Sports News.
The defender is spending the season in Serie A after he was allowed to depart Old Trafford by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
But the England man will not remain in the Italian capital, and will instead return to the Premier League side next year.
Madrid eye Bale sale in January
Real Madrid are considering selling Gareth Bale in the new year following his aborted exit ahead of this campaign, says AS.
The Welshman flew to London today, as speculation swirls that he will make a move from Los Blancos in the January transfer window.
Bale almost made a switch to China, until the deal collapsed at the last hour, on the eve of the 2019-20 season.
Stam exits Feyenoord following poor start
Besiktas to cancel Karius loan
Besiktas will reportedly look to cancel Liverpool loanee keeper Loris Karius' deal and send him back to Anfield in the new year, claims Sport Witness.
The shotstopper, who saw his place at the Reds usurped following the arrival of Alisson, has failed to impress at his new home.
As such, the Turkish outfit are looking to bring his year-long deal to an abrupt end.
Bayern chief insists Muller won't be sold amid Man Utd links
Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has insisted that Thomas Muller will not be sold in January.
The German striker has been heavily linked with a winter move to Manchester United, but the German champions plan to keep hold of him until the end of the season.
Salihamidzic told Sky Sports: "That's a story you want to write [Muller being sold]. "We have two players [Niklas Sule and Lucas Hernandez] out for months and you are trying to tell us to sell a player.
"There's no reason for doing this."
Man Utd target Mandzukic receives offer from Qatar
Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic has received a lucrative offer from Qatar Stars League leaders Al Duhail SC - according to the Daily Record.
The Croatian striker could earn a significant pay rise in the middle-east, but Manchester United are also thought to chasing his signature.
Mandzukic has yet to feature for Juve this season.
Conte wants Vidal over Rakitic
Inter boss Antonio Conte would rather sign Arturo Vidal than Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona, according to Tuttosport.
Stefano Sensi's impressive performances mean that Conte is now in the market for a more physical, rather than technical midfielder.
The Nerazzurri have started well and look to be providing Juventus with a serious title challenge this year.
Serie A loan for Tosun?
Cenk Tosun is reportedly considering a loan move away from Everton in January, according to Bleacher Report.
The striker has fallen behind Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Moise Kean in the pecking order at Goodison Park and is hoping to revive his career with a temporary switch elsewhere.
Serie A appears to be a possiblity for the Turkish forward, who hopes to impress whilst out on loan and be given a chance on Merseyside.
Leicester eye Ajer as Maguire replacement
Leicester City have reportedly set their sights on Kristoffer Ajer as a replacement for Harry Maguire, according to the Daily Mail.
Rodgers has worked with the centre-back during his time at Celtic and believes the defender would be a good replacement for Maguire, who left for Manchester United in the summer.
With Wes Morgan now 36 years old and in the twilight of his career, a new centre-half has been made a priority.
Buffon claims he engineered Juventus return
Veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has claimed that he ‘forced’ Paris Saint-Germain to allow him to return to Juventus in the summer.
The Italian shot-stopper swapped Turin for Paris last season but returned to Serie A just a year into his French adventure.
"“I forced PSG’s hand and when Juve made me their offer, that seemed the right choice, so I accepted it immediately," he told Tiki Taka.
Van der Vaart urges Levy to sign Ziyech
Former Tottenham midfielder Rafael van der Vaart has "sent a message" to club chairman Daniel Levy advising him to make a move for Ajax attacker Hakim Ziyech next summer.
The 26-year-old emerged as one the most exciting players in Europe with his performances last season, helping Ajax secure a domestic double while also reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League.
The Morroco international scored 21 goals in 49 appearances across all competitions last season, earning attention from a number of top clubs including Arsenal and Bayern Munich, but he ended up signing a contract extension at the Johan Cruyff Arena in August.
Cellino values Tonali at €300m amid Man City speculation
Brescia President Massimo Cellino has claimed he values Sandro Tonali at €300m (£259.5m/$333m), according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The 19-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move to Manchester City, but Cellino is strongly opposed to selling.
Tonali had previously been priced at around €50m (£43.2m/$55.5m).
Bentley quits Morcambe, set to join Fylde
Jim Bentley has resigned from his post as Morcambe manager and is expected to join AFC Fylde, according to Sky Sports.
The longest-serving manager in England's top four divisions has stepped down after 17 years at Morcambe (nine as a player and eight as manager), who sit bottom of League Two.
He appears set to take over at National League outfit Fylde, who are 19th at present despite making the playoffs last term.
Barca prepared to send Alena out on loan
Barcelona are ready to send Carles Alena out on loan when the transfer window reopens - according to Don Balon.
The Blaugrana are still convinced that the 21-year-old has a future at Camp Nou, but feel he must first gain more experience playing week in week out at another club.
Tottenham, Villarreal and Real Betis are among the clubs interested in signing Alena in January.
Newcastle eager to sign Chelsea's James on loan
Newcastle are interested in signing Chelsea full-back Reece James on a six-month loan deal - according to The Sun.
The Magpies are considering a January approach for the 19-year-old, but the Blues want the defender to remain at Stamford Bridge.
James has featured twice for Chelsea in the Premier League this season.
Rakitic nearing exit door at Barcelona
Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic is poised to leave the club when the transfer window reopens - according to Marca.
The Croatian has fallen down the pecking order at Camp Nou and Valverde is ready to sanction his departure in January.
Rakitic has only started one of Barcelona's nine La Liga fixtures at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.
Man City slap £100m price-tag on Gabriel Jesus
Manchester City have placed a £100 million ($128m) price tag on the head of Gabriel Jesus to ward off potential suitors - according to The Sun.
Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich are both interested in the Brazilian striker, but the Premier League champions have no plans to offload a prized asset.
Jesus has scored three goals in seven Premier League appearances for City this season.
Ozil considering DC United or Inter Miami
Mesut Ozil is reportedly considering a move to DC United or Inter Miami if he is forced out of the Emirates this summer. according to The Guardian.
The German playmaker had reportedly been hoping that head coach Unai Emery would be sacked and that his replacement would restore him to the side, but in the absence of a managerial change he is considering his options.
Should he leave Arsenal, MLS appears to be top of his list of destinations, with DC United and Inter Miami leading the way.
Hull hope Bowen will sign new deal
Hull City are hopeful of tying star man Jarrod Bowen down to a new deal as he approaches the end of his contract, according to the Hull Daily Mail.
The club will trigger a one-year extension clause in his contract that will keep him tied down until the summer of 2021, but should a longer-term deal not be agreed the winger may be sold.
Bowen already has nine goals from just 15 appearances across the Championship and Carabao Cup, as well as two assists.
Man Utd considering £100m move for Sancho
The Bundesliga side have slapped a huge price tag on their star asset, but the Red Devils are willing to meet it.
Manchester United are reportedly prepared to spend £100m (€115.7m/$128.3m) to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, according to the Mirror.
The Red Devils are keen admirers of the teenage winger, who has lit up the Bundesliga, and are willing to meet the huge price tag Dortmund have set for him.
Sancho has managed three goals and six assists from just eight Bundesliga games this season already as the 19-year-old continues his impressive form from last term.
Van der Vaart calls for Spurs to sign 'sensation' Ziyech
Former Tottenham star Rafael van der Vaart has called for his former club to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax.
Van der Vaart told NOS that the Moroccan is a "sensation" that would "fit perfectly" with Spurs.
Ziyech has been with Ajax since 2016, having spent his entire professional career in the Netherlands.
Solskjaer had 'no problem' with rumour-fueling Pogba-Zidane picture
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reiterated that he had "no problem" with the rumour-fueling photo of Paul Pogba and Zinedine Zidane.
The two Frenchmen were pictured while on holiday, fueling rumours that Pogba could move to Real Madrid.
Keane and Neville debate Eriksen value
Manchester United legends Roy Keane and Gary Neville have different opinions regarding how Christian Eriksen would fare if Manchester United were to make a move.
Keane also took the chance to take a shot at Man Utd midfielder Fred while discussing a potential move for Eriksen, who could leave Spurs on a free this summer.
Odegaard wants out of Real Madrid
Martin Odegaard wants to leave Real Madrid as the midfielder has one eye set on the Premier League, according to Don Balon.
Manchester United are said to be interested, especially if the club received a hefty transfer fee in exchange for Paul Pogba.
The Norwegian's contract with Real Madrid is set to expire in 2021.
Former RSL coach Petke adds Garber, MLS to wrongful termination lawsuit
Mike Petke has added both MLS and commissioner Don Garber to the list of defendants following his firing by Real Salt Lake, according to SoccerESQ.
Petke was originally suspended for offensive and abusive language towards referees after a Leagues Cup game against Tigres, but was then fired just before he was set to return from the team.
The coach has since sued, with RSL filing a motion to dismiss Petke’s lawsuit and move the case to arbitration.
Mbappe should join Man Utd, not LIverpool
Former Fulham and Everton striker Brian McBride says Kylian Mbappe should move to Manchester United as opposed to Premier League rivals Liverpool.
The ex-US international thinks that a chance to lift a club from the doldrums would solidify the Paris Saint-Germain man's reputation.
“But if you really want to say ‘I’ve brought a club out of mediocrity, that used to be the prominence, [Manchester United] would be the place to go," McBride is quoted as saying by the Express.
Independiente seek Peru's Gareca as new coach
Independiente will try to tempt Peru coach Ricardo Gareca away from international football and back to his native Argentina, claims Marca.
The Rojo dispensed with the services of Sebastian Beccacece after less than six months in the job after Friday's Copa Argentina defeat to Lanus.
And they are keen to replace him with Gareca, who represented the Argentine giants as a player.
Man City set sights on Ruiz
Manchester City are set to make an approach for Napoli's Fabian Ruiz, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via CalcioMercato).
Ruiz, 23, has been in fine form this season in Serie A, catching the eye of several giants - but Napoli are determined not to sell their gem.
Madrid watch with interest as Mbappe and Tuchel quarrel
Real Madrid hope to take advantage of the deteriorating relationship between Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Tuchel in order to land the Paris Saint-Germain star, according to AS.
Reports suggest that tensions have arisen between player and coach at Parc des Princes, which could help Madrid's efforts to sign Mbappe in June 2020.
Real Madrid prepare €150m January bid for Pogba
Man Utd star will not renew contract at Old Trafford
Real Madrid are set to make a fresh €150 million (£129.5m/$166m) bid for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in the January transfer window, reports OK Diario.
The Frenchman is understood to be at the top of compatriot Zinedine Zidane's wishlist as he looks to steady the ship at Madrid after a mixed start to the season.
Pogba aims to aid Zidane's pursuit by making it clear to United he will not renew his contract beyond June 2021.