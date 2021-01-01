Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool agree terms with £30m Konate

Liverpool agree terms with £30m Konate (The Guardian)

2021-04-23T22:56:26Z

RB Leipzig star getting closer to Anfield move

Liverpool are on the verge of completing the signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

The Guardian reports the defender has agreed to sign a five-year contract with the Premier League side and they are prepared to match his €35 million (£30m) release clause.

Arsenal fear losing Odegaard over Super League (The Sun)

2021-04-23T22:44:03Z

The competition's demise could see the midfielder return to Real Madrid

Arsenal are worried they are doomed to lose Martin Odegaard this summer, according to The Sun.

The midfielder is on loan from Real Madrid and the Gunners hope to sign him on a permanent basis.

But they are concerned that Madrid president Florentino Perez could refuse to sell the player to the Premier League side because he is furious with the six English clubs who dropped out of the Super League this week.

Newcastle want to sign £20m Willock from Arsenal

2021-04-23T22:39:10Z

Newcastle hope to sign Joe Willock on a permanent basis this summer.

Willock has impressed while on loan from Arsenal and could make the move permanent for £20 million ($28m).

Head coach Steve Bruce told reporters: "He’s a young lad and I’d love to keep him here and we will have some big conversations with Arsenal."

Joe Willock celebrates, Newcastle 2020-21
Villarreal eye Deulofeu move

2021-04-23T22:28:46Z

Gerard Deulofeu could be heading back to Spain this summer, Calciomercato.it reports.

The 27-year-old's contract at Udinese runs until 2024 but the Serie A side are open to selling him and Villarreal are showing interest.

The Spanish side have already reached out to Deulofeu to discuss a possible move.

Man Utd make Grant contract U-turn

2021-04-23T22:20:04Z

Lee Grant looks set to leave Manchester United when his contract expires this summer.

The Daily Mail reports the Premier League side have decided not to offer the goalkeeper a new deal, even though he expected a 12-month extension.