Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona plotting Haaland move

Barcelona plotting potential Haaland move
Dortmund star could make Camp Nou switch
Joan Laporta is ready to throw his hat into the ring to become Barcelona president again, and if he does, he is ready to sign Erling Haaland for the side.
According to El Chiringuito, he will use his friendship with Mino Raiola to help tempt the Norway international star from Borussia Dortmund.
Betis ready to sign Alena from Barcelona
Real Betis are poised to make a move for Barcelona youngster Carles Alena, Mundo Deportivo reports.
The youngster may be allowed to leave on loan to get more game time, with the Seville side eager to find a replacement for the injured Sergio Canales.
Arsenal need 'multiple transfer windows' to mount credible title challenge, says Arteta
Arsenal will need multiple transfer windows "at least" before they can mount a credible challenge for the Premier League title, according to boss Mikel Arteta.
Man Utd seeking right-back addition
Manchester United want to sign a right-back to compete with Aaron Wan-Bisaka, according to ESPN.
A deal may not be done as early as January, but the Old Trafford side have made it their priority area in the next two windows.
Ex-Man Utd man Valencia makes Mexico move
📸 | ¡PÓRTALA CON ORGULLO! 🐔@anto_v25 se convierte en nuestro tercer refuerzo. 🔵⚫— Club_Queretaro (@Club_Queretaro) November 27, 2020
📝➡️ https://t.co/eOxap0eE9M#teQuieROgallos pic.twitter.com/WV7lsMoPEk
Milan ready to make Thauvin a contract offer
Milan are poised to make Marseille star Florian Thauvin a contract offer, Sport Mediaset reports.
The creative attacker is out of contract at the end of the season and free to speak to teams.
Milan are ready to offer him a four- or five-year deal worth €3m per season.
Wijnaldum already has Barcelona agreement
Gini Wijnaldum agreed to join Barcelona as long ago as September, TodoFichajes reports.
The Liverpool midfielder is expected to leave the club imminently, with Milan and Inter interested, but his future is already decided and it will be at Barca.
Tuchel set to clash with Leonardo again
Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel and sporting director Leonardo are set to clash again, according to Tuttosport.
While Tuchel does not want to see Leandro Paredes go this January, Leonardo is prepared to trade him to secure Christian Eriksen from Inter, according to Tuttosport.
Ljungberg believes 'there should be a space' for Ozil in Arsenal squad
Former Arsenal star Freddie Ljungberg believes that Mesut Ozil should still have a role to play at the Emirates Stadium.