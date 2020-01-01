Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City prepare offer for Koulibaly

Dutch star looks set to leave Anfield

Barcelona are close to finalising a deal for Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum ahead of the start of the new La Liga season.

With Wijnaldum only having 10 months left on his contract, AD reports the Catalans could agree a fee with Liverpool for the Netherlands midfielder of around £18m (€20m/$24m).

The 29-year-old could have his medical at Camp Nou as early as Tuesday, with Barca's first league game pencilled in for September 27 against Villarreal.