Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea closing in on Mendy signing

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments()
Edouard Mendy Rennes/Chelsea
Getty/Goal

No offers yet for Bale

2020-09-06T22:50:19Z

Real Madrid haven't received any offers for Gareth Bale this summer, reports Mundo Deportivo

The Wales star recently admitted he's keen to leave the club but no suitors are yet to come forward.

Jose Mourinho would like to sign him at Tottenham but doesn't have the money to spend on a potential transfer fee nor his high wages. 

Chelsea closing in on Mendy

2020-09-06T22:40:52Z

The Blues' signing spree is set to continue

PSG considering Choupo-Moting extension

2020-09-06T22:25:13Z

Paris Saint-Germain are likely to hand striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting a contract extension, reports Telefoot

Both club and player are confident of agreeing a new deal with the 31-year-old currently a free agent after his last contract expired at the end of July. 

PSG were tempted to make Messi move

2020-09-06T22:05:01Z

Paris Saint-Germain's interest was piqued when Lionel Messi declared his intention to leave Barcelona, sporting director Leonardo has admitted.

The Argentina star sent shockwaves around world football when he declared his intention to leave the Spanish club for free this summer, though the Blaugrana insisted any buyers would have to match his €700 million release clause.

But Messi revealed to Goal this week that he will remain at the club because he does not want to fight the Catalan giants in court.

Read the full story here on Goal!