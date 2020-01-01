Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City interested in Kane

Palace eye Batshuayi
Chelsea outcast Michy Batshuayi is reportedly a target of Crystal Palace.
According to The Sun, the 26-year-old would prefer to stay in London and has already played for the Super Eagles - having spent the second half of last season on loan at the club.
Palace will hope they can secure Batshuayi in a cut-price deal as he enters into the last year of his contract in the summer.
Jones could be forced to leave Saudi Arabia
Former Liverpool goalkeeper Brad Jones may have to depart Saudi club Al Nassr because of a possible new regulation for the competition.
The World Game reports the Saudi League is considering banning foreign goalkeepers to help the development of local shot stoppers.
WSW yet to tie down star pair
Western Sydney Wanderers duo Mitchell Duke and Matthew Jurman could both be playing overseas next season with new contracts still to be offered by the A-League club.
The Wanderers are not keen to offer an in-demand Duke a marquee contract, while Jurman is keen to move abroad, SMH reports.
Chelsea talent to get long-term deal
Chelsea teenager Tino Anjorin is set to be offered a five-year contract after impressing during his Premier League debut.
According to The Sun, Frank Lampard is keen to tie down the 18-year-old midfielder despite him having more than 12 months left on his current deal.
Anjorin, who also featured against Grimsby in the Carabao Cup, has been at Stamford Bridge since he was six years old.
City keen on £150m Kane
The Premier League champions want to add the English hitman to their front line
Manchester City has registered an interest in Tottenham's star striker Harry Kane.
According to 90min, City have enquired about the England international to join their squad next season as they plot an attempt to wrestle back the title from likely champions Liverpool
Manchester United have already been linked with a move for Kane, with Spurs slapping a £150 million (£170m/$192m) price tag on their star asset.
Kane is believed to be considering his future with Tottenham facing a rebuild and looking far away from winning trophies.