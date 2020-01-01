Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd and Chelsea battle for Henderson

Blues planning big-money move for on-loan keeper

Dean Henderson is the subject of a bidding war between Manchester United and Chelsea, claims the Sun.

A sterling loan spell at Sheffield United has convinced the Reds to offer the 23-year-old a new contract, but Chelsea are also interested and are planning a big-money move.

The Blues are also hoping to use the promise of Champions League football next season to convince Henderson to cut ties at Old Trafford.