Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sancho's Dortmund future still undecided

Russian side Sochi are on the verge of signing former Stoke City midfielder Giannelli Imbula, pending international clearance.

The 27-year-old's contract at the English side was terminated two days ago, after three successive loan spells at Toulouse, Ray Vallecano and Lecce respectively.

And according to Sport-Express, the midfielder has agreed to join Sochi, who are currenlty bottom of the Russian Premier League.