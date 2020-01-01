Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Greenwood set for lucrative new Man Utd deal

Steven Gerrard is keen to add another striker to his ranks at Rangers.

“Hopefully you will see some additions if we can pull off what we are trying to do in the transfer market," the ex-Liverpool star explained to reporters per the Daily Record.

“It was quite evident after the winter break, when we were getting suspensions or Jermain had his injuries, that we lacked a bit of firepower.

“So that is definitely one area we are looking at."