Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus agree fee with Barcelona for Suarez

Leeds submit bid for Dinamo defender

2020-09-08T22:55:39Z

Liverpool set to profit from Coutinho's Barca stay

2020-09-08T22:40:22Z

Barcelona's decision to keep Philippe Coutinho at the club next season will likely see Liverpool pocket a further £4.4 million in transfer add-ons, according to the Mirror

Should the Brazilian make a further 15 appearances for Barca, the Reds will be entitled to the extra fee. 

New Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is reportedly keen for Coutinho to play a big part of his squad moving forward.  

Juventus agree deal for Suarez

2020-09-08T22:25:11Z

The Serie A champions have all but got their man

Juventus have struck a deal with Barcelona for striker Luis Suarez, claims Tancredi Palmeri

The Turin club will pay €3 million up front for the Uruguayan with a further €13 million set to be paid via bonuses. 

Luis Suarez Villarreal vs Barcelona La Liga 2019-20
Getty Images

Klopp to talk with Wijnaldum about his Liverpool future

2020-09-08T22:15:02Z

Jurgen Klopp with personally talk with Gini Wijnaldum about his immediate future amidst ongoing links to Barcelona, according to the Independent

Liverpool would prefer to keep the Dutch midfielder but would be willing to let him leave if he wanted to with the Reds then expected to push to complete a deal for Thiago. 

Roma closing in on Smalling deal

2020-09-08T22:05:28Z

Roma have agreed personal terms with Chris Smalling and are confident of striking a deal with Manchester United for the defender, reports Gianluca Di Marzio

Smalling is ready to sign a one-year deal with the club but the Italians are still negotiating with the Red Devils with the next few days deemed decisive. 