Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea offered £44m Isco transfer as Real Madrid look to Eriksen

Hertha Berlin have entered into negotiations with Granit Xhaka after failing in their bid to sign Lyon midfielder Lucas Tousart, reports RMC Sport.

Hertha submitted a €20m (£17.1m) bid for Tousart, which was rejected by Lyon. Despite the fact that OL are 12th in Ligue 1 and Tousart, along with the rest of the team, has come in for considerable criticism this term, the club is backing the 22-year-old and he looks to be staying put.

That has seen Hertha turn their full attention to Xhaka, with Jurgen Klinsmann determined to sign a midfielder in January. Xhaka has seemed likely to leave Arsenal ever since his bust-up with the fans in October, while he knows the Bundesliga well from his time with Borussia Monchengladbach.