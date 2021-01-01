Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea line up £50m Lewandowski move

Man Utd target Trippier house-hunting in Cheshire

2021-07-18T00:00:21Z

Manchester United target Kieran Trippier has been spotted looking at property close to Old Trafford, claims the Sun

The Atletico Madrid and England full-back is interested in buying Raheem Sterling's Cheshire mansion amid strong links to the City star's rivals.

Barca set to release Lenglet

2021-07-17T22:55:22Z

Barcelona have stepped up their efforts to dispense with defender Clement Lenglet, reports Sport

The club hope to farm out the Frenchman on an initial loan deal with a compulsory purchase option, although it is not yet clear which teams are being targeted as potential suitors.

Liverpool's Davies set to leave for Sheffield United

2021-07-17T22:45:57Z

Liverpool defender Ben Davies will leave the club this summer without playing a single minute of first-team football, reports the Sun

Davies was an emergency signing in January from Preston due to Liverpool's injury woes, but will now drop back down to the Championship on loan at Sheffield United.

Arsenal hope to clinch Sambi Lokonga deal

2021-07-17T22:35:11Z

Arsenal are hoping to seal the arrival of Albert Sambi Lokonga within the next week, according to the Daily Mail

The Anderlecht midfielder could join before Wednesday, when the Gunners fly to Florida to continue their pre-season preparations.

Chelsea line up £50m Lewandowski move

2021-07-17T22:25:35Z

Poland star is top priority after failure to land Haaland

Chelsea are preparing a bid to tempt Robert Lewandowski away from Bayern Munich, claims the Sun

Lewandowski is now the Blues' top target in attack after they failed in their efforts to sign Erling Haaland, and hope a bid worth £50 million will convince Bayern to sell the 32-year-old. 

Alisson set for Liverpool contract extension

2021-07-17T22:15:10Z