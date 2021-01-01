Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea ready offer for AC Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma

AC Milan plot Vazquez bid
AC Milan are considering a summer move for Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez, says Cope.The Rossoneri are monitoring Vazquez’s situation at the Spanish giants and will try to snap him up on a free transfer if he does not extend his contract, which expires at the end of the season.
Leicester and Brighton eye Koln winger Jakobs
Koln star Ismail Jakobs is being monitored by Premier League sides Leicester and Brighton.
The Daily Mail says the Foxes and Seagulls are considering a summer bid for the 21-year-old winger.
Man City eye €40m Atalanta star Gosens (Virgilio)
Inter and Juventus also interested in left-back
Manchester City are considering a move for Atalanta left-back Robin Gosens, according to Virgilio.
The Germany international has attracted interest from Juventus and Inter recently, but City are the latest to enter the frame.Atalanta are said to be demanding around €40 million (£34m/$48m) for the 26-year-old.
Leicester close to £15m Edouard deal
Leicester are close to signing Odsonne Edouard from Celtic, The Daily Mail claims.
The striker wants to make the switch to the Foxes, who will have to pay around £15 million ($21m) to land him this summer.
Chelsea to make Donnarumma offer (Libero Quotidiano)
Blues ready to snap goalkeeper up on free transfer
Chelsea are ready to offer Gianluigi Donnarumma a contract worth €10.5 million (£9m/$13m) per season, Libero Quotidiano reports.The goalkeeper will leave AC Milan on a free transfer this summer when his contract expires and the Blues hope to lure him to London to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Musiala signs long-term Bayern Munich deal
Jamal Musiala has reached an agreement with Bayern Munich over a contract extension, Sky reports.
The 18-year-old will be tied to the club until 2026 and will earn around €5 million per year.