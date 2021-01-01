Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Alaba set for big announcement on Tuesday



Updated

Real Madrid's deal with Alaba 'almost ready'

2021-02-16T01:40:19Z

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has backed Bild's earlier reporting of Real Madrid still leading the chase for centre-back David Alaba, writing that "his pre-contract until June 2025 is ‘almost ready’ - not signed yet."

Anderlecht defender receiving MLS interest

2021-02-16T01:20:00Z

Anderlecht left-back Kemar Lawrence is being pursued by "at least two" MLS teams, writes SBI. Lawrence previously played for the New York Red Bulls before heading to Belgium last year.

Monchengladbach line up Rose replacements

2021-02-16T01:00:00Z

Borussia Monchengladbach will lose manager Marco Rose to Borussia Dortmund this summer, meaning they must execute a quick coaching search to find a replacement. Several options have immediately emerged: Bild reports Werder Bremen boss Florian Kohfeldt is a top contender, while AS says RB Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch is the favoured target. 

LA Galaxy strike deal with experienced defender

2021-02-16T00:30:20Z

The LA Galaxy have announced the signing of 29-year-old defender Oniel Fisher, who was a free agent. He has prior MLS experience with the Seattle Sounders and D.C. United.

Liverpool preparing bid for Wijnaldum replacement

2021-02-16T00:10:00Z

The Reds are keen on Florian Neuhaus, whose contract carries a release clause (Kicker)

Liverpool increasingly feel they could lose Georginio Wijnaldum this summer as contract talks stall and are preparing to bid for midfielder Florian Neuhaus as a replacement, writes Kicker

Neuhaus, 23, has a €40 million ($48.5m) release clause in his Borussia Monchengladbach contract. The report says he's also being courted by Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Juventus.

Alaba set for big announcement

2021-02-15T23:50:17Z

The Bayern Munich star is expected to announce the next step in his career on Tuesday (Bild)

Bayern Munich centre-back David Alaba will announce the next step in his career on Tuesday as some of the biggest clubs in Europe battle for his services, according to Bild.

The report indicates Real Madrid are the favourites to sign him when he becomes a free agent but adds that Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City have also made offers.