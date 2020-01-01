Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City ready to sell Bayern target Sane

Emery: I wanted to sign Zaha instead of Pepe
Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery has admitted he would have rather signed Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha than Nicolas Pepe.
The former Sevilla boss believes Pepe's slow start in north London damaged his job prospects, with the Spaniard preferring to bring in Eagles forward Zaha, who already proved himself a Premier League star.
Man City ready to sell Sane
Bayern remain keen on Germany star
Manchester City are prepared to sell Leroy Sane this summer if he fails to agree a new contract, with Bayern Munich still interested in the winger, according to the Evening Standard.
City have previously denied suggestions that Sane, who is about to enter the final 12 months of his current deal, could move to Bayern for as little as £35 million ($42m), insisting they would rather let him run his contract down than sell for such a low fee.
However, should the Germany star continue to show reluctance to commit to fresh terms at Etihad Stadium, then City will consider letting him leave after all.
England starlet in demand across Europe
A host of clubs from across Europe's top five leagues are interested in England Under-18 international Jeremy Sarmiento, reports The Sun.
The 17-year-old has impressed since leaving Charlton for Benfica in 2018 but has just one year left on his deal, sparking a continent-wide scramble for his services.
Born in Madrid to Ecuadorian parents, Sarmiento also has an international decision to make, with Spain and Ecuador hoping to persuade the teenager to change his allegiance away from the Three Lions.
Matthaus warns Werner against Anfield move
Lothar Matthaus has warned Timo Werner against joining Liverpool this summer as he fears the RB Leipzig hotshot would spend too much time on the bench.
Werner has already publicly stated he would favour a move abroad and although he is a possible transfer target for both Barcelona and Real Madrid, as confirmed by Goal, Liverpool is reported to be his preferred destination.
Barca consider Havertz swap deal
The Germany youngster remains on the La Liga club's radar
Barcelona hope to persuade Bayer Leverkusen to sell midfielder Kai Havertz by offering players in part-exchange deal, according to Sport1.
The coronavirus crisis has had a negative impact on Barca's finances, meaning they will struggle to meet Leverkusen's €100 million (£89m/$108m) valuation of the 20-year-old, who has previously been linked with a move to Liverpool.
However, they remain keen on the Germany international and hope that by offering the likes of Emerson and Carles Alena in exchange, they can agree a player-plus-cash deal.
Man Utd to seal double Bellingham deal
Manchester United are confident of signing Birmingham teenager Jude Bellingham this summer - along with his younger brother Jobe.
90Min reports that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to offer 16-year-old Jude a place in the first-team squad straight away while fellow Blues youngster Jobe, who has just turned 15, is being lined up for the academy.
Borussia Dortmund have also been interested in the elder Bellingham, but the Red Devils hope the offer of a double deal will ensure they win the race for his signature.