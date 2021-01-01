Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid plan to sign PSG star Mbappe

The Blancos must raise funds through a number of sales

Real Madrid are preparing a move for PSG star Kylian Mbappe in the summer, according to AS.

The Blancos are hoping to raise up to €150 million (£134m/$183m) in sales to fund the move, with Mbappe yet to sign an extension of his PSG contract that expires in 2022.

Gareth Bale, Isco, Marcelo, Dani Ceballos, Luka Jovic and Brahim Diaz are all said to be available.