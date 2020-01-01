Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Newcastle in shock talks for Koulibaly

Barcelona's hopes of signing Inter star Lautaro Martinez this summer have hit a financial hurdle, reports Sky Sport Italia via the Daily Mail.

The Argentine currently has a release clause of £97 million ($120m), which must be paid in full, but the Catalans are struggling to free up such a sum in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of matching the transfer fee, Barcelona are reportedly keen to add their own players to a deal and would be open to offering a sum value over Inter's initial asking price to ensure a deal can be done.