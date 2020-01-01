Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham set their sights on Ings

Hernandez not planning Bayern Munich exit

2020-09-14T00:00:44Z

Lucas Hernandez is not looking to leave Bayern Munich during the transfer window but says he may review his options if his situation continues to be "complicated" this season.

The France World Cup winner joined Bayern from Atletico Madrid in an €80 million (£68m/$90m) deal ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, a club-record fee.

However, Hernandez suffered ankle ligament damage in October and struggled for game time with Alphonso Davies nailing down a spot at left-back and David Alaba slotting in seamlessly in the centre of defence when Hansi Flick replaced Niko Kovac as head coach.

Spurs set their sights on Ings

2020-09-13T22:55:40Z

Jose Mourinho is desperate to add a striker to his squad

Tottenham are interested in signing Danny Ings from Southampton, Football.London reports.

The Premier League side are in the hunt for a new striker and see the ex-Liverpool man as a suitable option, but believe it will be tough to convince Saints to let him go.

Villa closing in on Bertrand Traore

2020-09-13T22:40:59Z

Aston Villa are in talks with Lyon forward Bertrand Traore, the BBC has confirmed. 

The Premier League club are hoping to strike a £19 million ($24m) deal for Traore, who is keen to link up with Villa's assistant manager John Terry. 

Bertrand Traore Lyon 2018-19
Getty Images

Tuchel calls for PSG reinforcements

2020-09-13T22:25:03Z

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has called on the club to make more signings after a second straight Ligue 1 defeat.

After seeing his side lose 1-0 to Marseille on Sunday, he admitted he's keen to strengthen the squad. 

"I really hope [for more signings]. It's no secret, we lost five players including [Eric Maxim] Choupo-Moting," Tuchel told Telefoot.

"It's going to be complicated, we play a lot of matches."

Lampard laughs off Klopp's transfer taunt

2020-09-13T22:15:49Z

Frank Lampard has hit back at Jurgen Klopp's "we can't behave like Chelsea" comments after pointing to the fact that Liverpool have spent big in recent years on the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho and Naby Keita.

Liverpool won the Premier League last year finishing 33 points above fourth-place Chelsea, who were just happy to qualify for the Champions League in a transitional season in which they were hit with a transfer embargo.

After two transfer windows without making a senior signing, the Blues have spent around £200 million ($252m) this window after completing deals for the likes of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen, Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and Ben Chilwell from Leicester City, while they continue to target Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Vazquez considering leaving Real Madrid for Qatar

2020-09-13T22:05:34Z

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez has received a big-money offer to join a club in Qatar, reports Marca

Vazquez is considering the move with Real open to selling him for the right price as his current contract is set to expire at season's end. 