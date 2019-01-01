Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve plotting €380m Mbappe deal

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has played down talk linking Nathan Ake with a move away from the club, insisting the defender "is part of our long-term plan.”

The Netherlands defender has been linked with a move back to Chelsea while high-flying Leicester have also been credited with an interest.

Howe, though, is confident the 24-year-old is going nowhere, telling the Bournemouth Echo: “He is part of our long-term plan. Of course, he is going to have admirers from other clubs, I think that goes with the territory at this level.

"He is now a permanent fixture of our back four, a model of consistency and developing and improving all the time.”