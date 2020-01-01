Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca to use FIFA transfer rule to re-sign Neymar

Everton, Leicester City and Wolves are all interested in signing Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn this summer, according to TeamTalk.

The Villans are already resigned to losing Jack Grealish at the end of the season but now face a fight to hold onto fellow midfielder McGinn, who only signed a long-term deal last year.

Even if the Midlands club avoid relegation, it is believed they would be unable to turn down a sizeable offer for the Scotland international.