Transfer news and rumours LIVE: AC Milan want option to purchase £26m Chelsea defender Tomori

Mourinho non-committal on potential Alli move
Jose Mourinho has hinted that Dele Alli is unhappy with his current Tottenham role as transfer rumours continue to swirl around the English midfielder.
While he has featured more prominently in cup competitions, Alli's lack of league action has led to several transfer rumours, with former manager Mauricio Pochettino and Paris Saint-Germain reported to be among his potential suitors.Read the full story on Goal!
AC Milan want option to purchase £26m Tomori
The Chelsea defender could be heading for Serie A
AC Milan want an option to buy Fikayo Tomori if they take the defender on loan from Chelsea, reports The Guardian.
Tomori is looking for a move away from Stamford Bridge as he's made just one league appearance this season.
Milan have asked about an 18-month loan, but want to include an option to buy at the end of this season for around £26 million (€29m/$35m).
Rose to leave Tottenham for Bundesliga or La Liga switch
Full-back to snub interest from West Brom
Danny Rose wants to leave Tottenham for a move to the Bundesliga or La Liga.
The Sun reports that the full-back is wanted by West Brom, but he would rather make a short-term move abroad amid interest from Germany and Spain.
Red Bulls close to Haksabanovic signing
Hearing, per source, that things are trending well with #RBNY & Montenegrin international Sead Haksabanovic (current club is Norrkoping).— Kristian Dyer (@KristianRDyer) January 15, 2021
Two clubs are in "final negotiations" per source. No deal yet but optimism. Would be a DP.
Swansea to beat Wolfsburg, Leverkusen to sign Morris
Swansea are close to signing Jordan Morris from the Seattle Sounders, The Telegraph claims.
Wolsburg and Bayer Leverkusen are interested in the 26-year-old but he is already in talks with Swansea, with the Welsh team’s playing style a key factor in the deal.
AC Milan complete Meite signing
AC Milan have signed Soualiho Meite on loan from Torino.
The San Siro side will be able to land the 26-year-old on a permanent basis at the end of the season.
Arsenal target Barcelona goalkeeper
Neto wants to leave Camp Nou
Arsenal are considering a move for Barcelona goalkeeper Neto Murara.The 31-year-old wants to leave Camp Nou this month and Mundo Deportivo says the Gunners will only be able to convince him to sign if they can guarantee he will play.
Napoli want Barcelona full-back on loan
Napoli hope to land Junior Firpo on loan from Barcelona, Sky Sport reports.
The Serie A side would have to offload Kevin Malcuit before they could land the 24-year-old left-back.
El Shaarawy wants Shenhua release to seal Roma return
Stephan El Shaarawy wants to return to Roma.
Sky Sport in Italy reports the 28-year-old winger wants Shanghai Shenhua to terminate his contract and allow him to join the Serie A side.
Roma are eager to bring him back but do not want to pay a transfer fee for him.