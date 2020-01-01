Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern offered chance to do Zaha deal

The New York Red Bulls have signed midfielder Jared Stroud from the club's reserve team, the MLS side announced.

Stroud played two seasons with New York Red Bulls II, scoring 15 goals while providing nine assists last season.

“Jared has earned this opportunity after two strong seasons playing in USL,” said Red Bulls Sporting Director Denis Hamlett. “He emerged as a leader on and off the field in 2019 and showed that he is ready to make the jump to the MLS roster.