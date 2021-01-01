Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid happy to wait on Mbappe

Hazard to replace Ronaldo at Juventus?
Juventus are considering a move for Eden Hazard to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Marca,
The Belgian forward has struggled at Madrid because of injuries since replacing the Portugal star at the Santiago Bernabeu and the club are willing to offload him to make room for Kylian Mbappe.
A loan move to Juve could be ideal for all parties.
Sampdoria target ambitious Jovic move and eye Ribery
Sampdoria are still looking to strengthen their attack before the transfer window closes next week.
Sky Sport in Italy claims they are plotting an ambitious move for Luka Jovic and could get him on loan from Real Madrid until the end of the season.
Free agent Franck Ribery is also an option but they have not decided whether or not they want him.
Plus, they are in talks with Napoli for Andrea Petagna, though he does not want to leave the Stadio San Paolo club.
English and Spanish clubs tracking Booth
Clubs in England and Spain are following the progress of Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth, reports the Daily Mail.
Booth, 20, has entered the final year of his Bayern deal and has previously been subject to interest from Tottenham.
Ronaldo to sign £50m Man Utd deal (The Sun)
The 36-year-old will make big money at Old Trafford
Cristiano Ronaldo will sign a two-year contract with Manchester United worth a total of £50 million ($69m), reports The Sun.
United confirmed Ronaldo would return to Old Trafford on Friday, as he joins from Juventus in a move worth initial £13 million (€15m/$18m) with add-ons of up to £7m (€8m/$9m).
Everton contact Celtic over Edouard
Everton have sounded out Celtic about a deal for French forward Odsonne Edouard— Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 27, 2021
Guardiola expects no new signings at Man City
Pep Guardiola doesn't expect any more incomings or outgoings at Manchester City as the transfer deadline approaches.
City are short of a striker after missing out on top target Harry Kane, who will remain at Tottenham, while they also pulled the plug on a move for Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo.
Juventus pass up on Auba
Juventus have no interest in Pierre Aubameyang - no contact or talks as of now. Negotiation ongoing with Everton for Moise Kean as priority if conditions will be agreed in the next hours. ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021
Kean would be happy to come back to Juventus. #EFC
Madrid mull January wait on Mbappe (Sky Sports News)
Los Blancos could pause in PSG pursuit
Real Madrid have conceded that they may do better to wait until the January transfer window in order to land Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, per Sky Sports News.
Los Blancos have not seen their latest bid for the France star rejected outright yet, but know that the Ligue 1 side are playing hard to get with their star man.
As such, they feel that waiting until the start of 2022 - when Mbappe is closer to the end of a deal he shows no signs of intending to renew - could prove more prudent.
Rahman makes Reading loan move
Good luck for the season, Baba. 👊— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 27, 2021
Everton want Maitland-Niles
Everton are hopeful of signing Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan from Arsenal ahead of the transfer window deadline, says Sky Sports News.
The Toffees have eyed up the Gunners man as a boost to their right-back void.
England international Maitland-Niles would be a studious piece of the puzzle placed for Rafa Benitez on Merseyside.
Ancelotti tight-lipped on Mbappe
Carlo Ancelotti has given nothing away over whether Kylian Mbappe is set to become a Real Madrid player, as speculation continues to swirl around the future of the Paris-Saint Germain forward.
The France international could be on the cusp of a major-money move to Santiago Bernabeu and is reportedly keen on making the swap to Los Blancos from Parc des Princes.
But speaking ahead of his side's clash with Real Betis in La Liga this weekend, Madrid boss Ancelotti has remained tight-lipped on whether the attacker could be at his disposal before the transfer window shuts.