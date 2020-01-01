Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea eye Ter Stegen as Kepa replacement

Manchester City are reportedly lining up a summer move for Inter centre-back Milan Skriniar, according to the Express.

The reigning Premier League champions are reportedly lining up an £80m (€92.5m/$104.4m) bid for the 25-year-old in a bid to imporve their back line.

Star defender Aymeric Laporte has struggled with injury this season, forcing holding midfielders Fernandinho and Rodri to fill in at centre-back.