Transfer news and rumours LIVE: AC Milan and Juventus eye USMNT star Pepi

Torres vetoed Spurs move

2021-09-26T23:00:00Z

Tottenham had a deal in principle to sign Pau Torres from Villarreal earlier this year, only for the defender to veto the move, per AS.

The Spain centre-back, a Europa League winner last term and an Olympic silver medalist at Tokyo 2020, has been linked with a Premier League move before.

But he apparently passed on a deal agreed between the Yellow Submarine and Spurs, wishing to wait for a better offer.

Inter open to Sanchez exit

2021-09-26T22:45:00Z

Inter are willing to let Alexis Sanchez leave the club in January, with a trio of European rivals after the Serie A winner, says CalcioMercato.

Marseille, Real Betis and Sevilla are all in the hat for the 32-year-old, who found a new lease on life at San Siro following his time at Manchester United.

He has been restricted for minutes this term however, with less than an hour on the field.

2021-09-26T22:30:00Z

AC Milan and Juventus eye Pepi move (CalcioMercato)

2021-09-26T22:15:00Z

The FC Dallas star has had a breakout campaign for club and country

USMNT forward Ricardo Pepi is on the radar of both AC Milan and Juventus, per CalcioMercato.

The FC Dallas striker, who enjoyed a goalscoring senior debut for his country this month, has caught the eye of the two Serie A heavyweights.

Now, both could launch moves as they look to tempt him to Europe.

Watkins wanted by Spurs (Fichajes)

2021-09-26T22:00:00Z

The Aston Villa man is well-regarded in North London

Tottenham have got Aston Villa and England man Ollie Watkins near the top of their transfer list, per Fichajes.

The forward is viewed as an additional string for Nuno Espirito Santo's attacking bow, as Spurs look to continue to pull out of the post-Mourinho era.

Watkins, at 25, is arguably yet to hit his peak and could prove an astute signing for the north London outfit.