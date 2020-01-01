Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid and Barcelona chasing Man Utd star Fernandes

Real Madrid and Barcelona want to sign Bruno Fernandes only eight months after the star joined Manchester United, reports The Sun.

The Spanish powerhouses are keenly watching the Portugal international's situation at Old Trafford, with speculation suggesting the 26-year-old had a bust-up with Red Devils coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

However, Fernandes poured cold water on claims of a rift with the Man Utd boss, suggesting people were trying to cause trouble at the club by linking his name to discontent.