Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona offer Inter choice of six players for Lautaro

Lyon make centre-back top summer priority
Lyon are making centre-back their top summer priority, according to L'Equipe.
The Ligue 1 side have a number of players on their wish list, including Robson Bambu (Athletico Paranaense), Aissa Mandi (Real Betis), Merih Demiral (Juventus) and Marash Kumbulla (Hellas Verona).
Brighton chasing Ligue 2 striker
Brighton are keen on Clermont Foot striker Adrian Grbic, according to Sky Sports.
Grbic scored 17 goals in 26 appearances this season, as Clermont Foot finished fourth in Ligue 2.
Celtic and Rangers are also eyeing a move for the 23-year-old.
Barcelona offer Inter choice of six players for Lautaro
The Serie A side have their pick of several big-name players
Barcelona have offered Inter their pick among six players as they aim to seal a swap deal for Lautaro Martinez, according to Sport.
The Catalans are keen on the Argentine star but are hoping to include multiple players in an exchange deal to reduce Lautaro's transfer fee.
Barca have made Samuel Umtiti, Junior Firpo, Nelson Semedo, Arturo Vidal, Rafinha and Jean-Clair Todibo available in the deal.
Roma eye Lovren or Todibo to replace Smalling
Roma are considering a move for Dejan Lovren or Jean-Clair Todibo to replace Chris Smalling, according to Corriere dello Sport.
The Serie A side would like to sign Smalling permanently but have conceded the Man Utd defender will likely return to Old Trafford following his season-long loan.
Liverpool centre-back Lovren or Barcelona defender Todibo could be brought in, with Todibo likely available on another loan after spending the second half of this season with Schalke.
Verratti aiming to convince Tonali to join PSG
The Italian midfielder is hoping the youngster will follow in his footsteps
PSG are hoping that Marco Verratti can successfully recruit Brescia star Sandro Tonali, claims Le10Sport.
The Ligue 1 champions have made Tonali their top priority in the transfer market, with Juventus also hot on the trail of the Italy international.
Verratti joined PSG from Pescara in 2011 and he is now hoping he can convince his fellow Italian to follow in his footsteps.
Arsenal ready to move for Leicester teenager
Arsenal are planning a move for Leicester City right-back Dennis Gyamfi this summer, reports Football Insider.
The 18-year-old is getting set to leave the King Power this summer as his contract expires, having mostly played for the club's Under-18 side this season.
The Gunners will face competition from other Premier League sides for the Netherlands U-19 international.
Inter considering David move
Inter are eyeing a move for Gent forward Jonathan David, reports Calciomercato.
The Canada international has attracted attention from clubs all over Europe by tallying 23 goals and 10 assists for the Belgian side this term.
David is keen to test himself in a bigger league, but Gent will hold out for €25 million (£22m/$27m) for the 20-year-old.