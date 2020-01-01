Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to stick by Solskjaer - even if they lose to City

Dijon & Strasbourg target Harouna Sy
Dijon and Strasbourg are weighing up a move for US Dunkerque left-back Harouna Sy, L'Equipe reports.
Midtable Ligue 2 side Dunkerque apparently don't want to sell one of their key players although financial issues may force their hand.
Saint-Etienne and Montpellier have also reportedly sent scouts to watch the defender on several occasions and could enter the race to sign him.
Messi leaves Barcelona stars feeling 'undervalued'
Barcelona's dressing room faces a split, with some in support of Lionel Messi and others feeling undervalued due to his presence, Mundo Deportivo reports.
The Argentine star pushed to leave the club in the summer, but may depart for free in 2021.
'Pogba in this form won't be a miss'
Manchester United may have to sell Paul Pogba but he "won't be a miss" if he carries on playing like he has started the 2020-21 season, according to former Red Devils striker Dimitar Berbatov.
Todibo not about to make quick Barca return
Jean-Clair Todibo will not have his loan from Benfica broken, according to Cadena Ser.
Head coach Jorge Jesus was scathing of the young defender's form earlier in the week, leading to suggestions he could return to Catalunya.
However, Barca say that will not be the case.
'Bayern don't need Haaland... we have Lewandowski!' - Rummenigge
Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinze Rummenigge has praised the contribution of striker Robert Lewandowski to his team over the past year, saying the club do not need to consider signing Erling Haaland from rivals Borussia Dortmund while they already have the deadliest No.9 in world football.
Vazquez set to leave Real Madrid
Lucas Vazquez's contract at Real Madrid runs out in June 2021 and is destined to depart.
The 29-year-old told Movistar that renewing his deal there is a "complicated subject".
Alegria heading for Rangers
Juan Alegria claims he is on the verge of completing a move to Rangers.
Speaking to Glasgow Live, he said: "Together with my family, we are studying and finalising details to transfer me to Rangers - a great team who are the best in Scotland and highly recognised in European football."
The Colombian is on the books of FC Honka.
Forest loan for Grosicki 'possible'
Nottingham Forest could make another attempt to sign Kamil Grosicki next month, according to manager Chris Hughton.
The Championship outfit failed in their bid for the signature of the Polish winger in the summer, however Grosicki has barely featured for the Baggies in the Premier League.
Hughton said on Wednesday after Forest's 2-1 defeat to Norwich on signing Grosicki: “Possibly. I must admit, I don’t know. I don’t know if any of the circumstances have changed with him.
“Obviously it didn’t happen last time. At this moment, I honestly couldn’t tell you.”
Spurs director Birch leaves for EFL role
Tottenham director of football operations Trevor Birch has left the club to become chief executive of the English Football League.
Birch only joined Spurs from Swansea a few months ago, but he has moved on again to head up English football's second, third and fourth tiers as the game attempts to deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gilmour loan to Rangers would be a 'big coup'
Signing Billy Gilmour on loan from Chelsea in January would be a huge statement by Rangers, according to Frank McAvennie.
Frank Lampard is reportedly open to allowing the young Scottish midfielder leave on loan for game time next month, and he has been heavily linked with a move back to the club where he was an academy star
McAvennie told Football Insider: “He needs to play now, he’s good enough. I remember the game against Liverpool when he bossed the midfield and that was the moment he arrived on the big stage.
“If he came up to Rangers, wow he would look so good up here. He is an accomplished player. It is not the same boy that left. He if far better than that. If they get him it would be a big coup.”
Grealish 'still has Man Utd admirers'
The Aston Villa winger remains a subject of interest at Old Trafford
Manchester United are continuing to keep tabs on Aston Villa winger and summer transfer target Jack Grealish, according to The Athletic.
Grealish has long been linked with a move to a major Premier League club, and despite signing a new five-year deal at Villa Park in September, his strong Premier League form has kept his admirers.
United reportedly view Grealish as a realistic transfer target, especially if they are unable to sign Jadon Sancho.
No January signings for Inter after Champions League exit
Inter will not be reinforced in January following their exit from the Champions League, according to Calciomercato.
The San Siro club were dumped out of Europe entirely, and the lack of income means that they will not be able to strengthen in the winter window.
Three Serie A sides chase Djuric
Red Star Belgrade youngster Andrei Djuric finds himself in the viewfinder for three Serie A clubs.
Calciomercato reports that Sassuolo , Atalanta and Udinese all want the teenaged centre-back.
Martinez's Inter future grows unclear
After making an irritated signal towards Antonio Conte as he was replaced during Inter's clash with Shakhtar Donetsk, Lautaro Martinez's future at the club grows less clear.
He had been targeted by Barcelona in the summer and appears to be growing frustrated with his current employers.
Could Zorc head to Barcelona?
Barcelona are seeking to sign sporting director Michael Zorc from Dortmund, according to Esport3.
Zorc was the man who persuaded Erling Haaland to sign for BVB from Red Bull Salzburg last January and is seen has having done a fine job in terms of looking after the Bundesliga side.
Boca want to sign Gabigol and Dani Alves
Boca Juniors are keen to strengthen their squad for the Copa Libertadores with the signings of Gabigol and Dani Alves, reports TNT Sports.
Gabigol is currently playing for Flamengo, while Alves is plying his trade for Sao Paulo.
Man Utd want Pogba out of the club
Manchester United have decided they want to sell Paul Pogba after the latest outburst from his agent Mino Raiola, says The Sun.
Raiola revealed the World Cup winner was keen to exit Old Trafford on the eve of their crucial Champions League match against Leipzig, which the Red Devils lost 3-2 and were eliminated from the competition.
Club officials have decided Pogba's unsettling influence is becoming too much to handle and they are ready to sell the France international as soon as January.
Arsenal, Wolves eye move for Maxi Gomez
Premier League clubs Arsenal and Wolves are weighing up a move for Valencia striker Maxi Gomez.
The Daily Mail reports Valencia are willing to sell the 24-year-old in January to raise funds after the impact of Covid-19.
Gomez, a Uruguay international, has scored three goals in 10 La Liga appearances this season.
Man Utd set to back Solskjaer despite Pochettino availability
Even defeat to City wouldn't spell end for Norwegian
Manchester United have decided to support under-fire boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite the availability of ex-Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino, according to the Daily Mail.
The Red Devils were eliminated at the Champions League group stage and dumped into the Europa League on Tuesday evening, and are also sitting in sixth position in the Premier League.
But even if Solskjaer's United fail to defeat rivals Manchester City on Saturday, the club is committed to their long-term plan involving the Norwegian coach.
Pogba set for Man Utd exit as soon as January
Paul Pogba has confirmed he wants to leave Manchester United in a discussion with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after being used as a substitute in the Champions League match against Leipzig, reports Daily Mail.
Juventus are firming as favourites to sign the World Cup winner and are hoping to push through a move when the transfer window opens in January.
Saliba's Arsenal future to be 'decided soon', says Arteta
Arsenal have yet to decide whether William Saliba will be sent out on loan in January.
The 19-year-old centre-back has yet to make a senior appearance for the Gunners following his £27 million move from Saint Etienne in 2018.
Zidane to quit Real Madrid
Zinedine Zidane is set to quit Real Madrid at the end of the season because the conditions at the club are not as promised.
Diariogol reports Zidane was told the club would sign Paul Pogba, Sadio Mane and Eduardo Camavinga, but instead he was stuck with a flawed dressing room.
The Spanish publication says Zidane will walk away from the Bernabeu at the end of the season as part of a mutual agreement.
McDonough quits Inter Miami
Inter Miami's Chief Operating Officer and Sporting Director Paul McDonough has quit his post.
McDonough oversaw Miami to a 10th-placed finish in the Eastern Conference during its inaugural MLS campaign.
Manotas sale could earn Houston $4m
Source: The Houston Dynamo could receive up to $4 million including incentives from Xolos in the deal for Mauro Manotas. Deal includes sell-on fee in the region of 25%.— Tom Bogert (@tombogert) December 9, 2020