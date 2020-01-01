Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to stick by Solskjaer - even if they lose to City

Signing Billy Gilmour on loan from Chelsea in January would be a huge statement by Rangers, according to Frank McAvennie.

Frank Lampard is reportedly open to allowing the young Scottish midfielder leave on loan for game time next month, and he has been heavily linked with a move back to the club where he was an academy star

McAvennie told Football Insider: “He needs to play now, he’s good enough. I remember the game against Liverpool when he bossed the midfield and that was the moment he arrived on the big stage.

“If he came up to Rangers, wow he would look so good up here. He is an accomplished player. It is not the same boy that left. He if far better than that. If they get him it would be a big coup.”