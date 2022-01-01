Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Wijnaldum could join Tottenham as part of Ndombele move to PSG

Aberdeen plot Johnston loan bid
Celtic winger Mikey Johnston could make a loan move to Aberdeen, says Daily Record.
The Dons are considering making an offer for the 22-year-old winger as they look to strengthen their attack.
Wijnaldum could join Tottenham as part of Ndombele move to PSG (Daily Mail)
Clubs locked in talks over January deal
Georginio Wijnaldum could be on his way back to the Premier League.
The Daily Mail reports the former Liverpool midfielder could join Tottenham as part of a deal that would see Tanguy Ndombele move to Paris Saint-Germain.
The two sides are locked in talks over a loan deal for Ndombele, while Wijnaldum is reportedly eager to leave PSG.
Henry not interested in Bordeaux job
Thierry Henry was highlighted by Bordeaux as a candidate to replace Vladimir Petkovic as coach.
But the Arsenal legend has told Amazon Prime that he is not interested in taking on the role, saying: "What do I have to answer? Nothing at all. I do not live in utopia. Frankly, I do not know what to tell you."
Aston Villa target Bentancur
Aston Villa hope to sign Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus this month, Sky Sport in Italy reports.
Steven Gerrard's side are big admirers of the Uruguayan, but they have not made an official offer for him.
AC Milan won't sign Vlahovic in January - Maldini
AC Milan will not make a move for Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic in January, director Paolo Maldini has admitted.
But the club legend would not rule out making a bid for the striker in the summer.
“In this market we will not have the economic opportunity to make a shot like that, we will see at the end of the championship,” he said to reporters.