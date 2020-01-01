Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Roma and AC Milan want Norwich star

Ben Godfrey Norwich City 2019-20
Vecino could be sold by Inter

2020-07-09T23:06:16Z

January Premier League target Matias Vecino could be allowed to leave Inter if the right offer comes in, Calciomercato reports.

The Nerazzurri want in the region of £22 million ($35m) for the 28-year-old.

Salisu still not decided on Southampton move

2020-07-09T22:58:01Z

Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu has not yet decided if he will move to Southampton, L'Equipe reports.

Ligue 1 side Rennes are interested and can offer the player Champions League football next season, although the Ghanaian's preference is to play in the Premier League.

Reims complete Berisha signing

2020-07-09T22:47:14Z

Ligue 1 side Reims have signed Valon Berisha from Lazio.

Kalou signs on at Botafogo

2020-07-09T22:42:49Z

Former Chelsea attacker Salomon Kalou has signed for Brazilian outfit Botafogo.

Norwich star Godfrey wanted by Roma and AC Milan

2020-07-09T22:36:05Z

Serie A duo chase Canary

Norwich centre-back Ben Godfrey is wanted by Serie A pair Roma and AC Milan, Calciomercato reports.

Both clubs have made preliminary enquiries over the 22-year-old, who has won praise for his performances in the Premier League this term. 

Roma make fresh bid to keep Smalling

2020-07-09T22:24:12Z

Chris Smalling's time with Roma may not be over, with the Serie A side offering Manchester United a fresh loan offer for the centre-back.

Football Italia reports that the side from Italy's capital wants to keep him for another year and insert a compulsory purchase option in the deal.

Wolves lead McKennie chase

2020-07-09T22:10:25Z

Schalke's Weston McKennie is a man wanted around Europe, but CBS reports that Wolves are the prime contenders.

Sides from Spain, England, France and Germany are all chasing the USA international.