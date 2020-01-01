Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to trigger Lingard extension

Stephane Ruffier will likely bring the curtain down on his decade-long stay at Saint-Etienne next year with no sign of a new contract for the veteran shot-stopper, says L'Equipe.

The 34-year-old joined the club from Monaco in 2011 and has written himself into local legend, steering them to the 2012-13 Coupe de la Ligue and winning a clutch of France caps along the way.

But he has fallen out of favour under Claude Puel and faces a struggle to establish himself in the starting XI at the club again.