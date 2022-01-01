Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea to submit fresh Sterling proposal

Ronaldo return to Sporting? Door left open for Man Utd star
Cristiano Ronaldo made a return to his spiritual home in rejoining Manchester United from Juventus in the summer of 2021, but a door is being left open for him to head back to his roots at Sporting.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner took his first tentative steps down a road to greatness when bursting onto the senior stage in Lisbon, with his undoubted potential spotted by Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2003.
After spending the best part of 20 years cementing a legacy as one of the finest talents to have ever played the game, speculation is building once again regarding a potential retracing of steps to where it all began.
Blues to submit fresh Sterling proposal
Chelsea will submit a new proposal for Raheem Sterling as they're already working on it. Tuchel wants him and personal terms have been already discussed. 🚨🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2022
Negotiations with City were led by Marina Granovskaia - she now left the club, Boehly is preparing the new bid. pic.twitter.com/O0z5DUA0Sz
Leeds prep De Ketelaere bid
🚨 Leeds United are preparing a €30m bid for Charles de Ketelaere. #LUFC— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) June 26, 2022
👉 AC Milan
👉 Leicester City
👉 Napoli pic.twitter.com/EvcLGqG0M2
Reds confident of Bellingham buy
Liverpool feel confident they will land Jude Bellingham next summer from Borussia Dortmund, per The Sun.
The Reds are expected to be engaged in a fierce transfer battle for the England international's services.
But with Bellingham's Three Lions team-mate Kalvin Phillips set to join Manchester City, Klopp's men feel they will have the advantage in a year.
Ronaldo could return to Italy
Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Italy next season with reports claiming he would be keen to reunite with Jose Mourinho at Roma, per Gazetta dello Sport.
The Portuguese could not fire an under-perfoming Manchester United to a top four finish in his first season back at Old Trafford.
That has sprouted suggestions he could skip out on the final year of his deal, with the Europa Conference League champions one mooted destination.
Juve and Chelsea keep eyes on Neymar
🚨 Juventus and Chelsea are monitoring the situation of the Brazilian striker Neymar.🇧🇷 🎩#ForzaJuve #CFC #PSG pic.twitter.com/q7m0hfMEcV— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) June 26, 2022
Newcastle book Botman medical
Sven Botman will travel to Tyneside early next week together with his agents, medical has already been booked. Newcastle will pay €37m with add-ons, paperworks completed. ⚪️⚫️ #NUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2022
Again, negative feelings around Ekitike deal. NUFC definitely not happy with the situation.
Newcastle & Leeds chase Strasbourg's Nyamsi
Newcastle United and Leeds United are both chasing Strasbourg defender Gerzino Nyamsi, GOAL FRANCE understands.
As well as the Premier League duo Napoli are also interested in the centre-back, who enjoyed a fine season in Ligue 1 following his move from Rennes last summer.
Man Utd furious over Ronaldo Chelsea links (Mirror)
Red Devils are not considering letting veteran striker go
Manchester United have reacted angrily to reports that Cristiano Ronaldo's agent met with new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly over a possible move.
The Mirror reports that the Red Devils have dismissed out of hand any sale, amid claims that Jorge Mendes has offered his client out to both the Blues and Bayern Munich.
Bale confirms MLS transfer to LAFC
Former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has confirmed that he is heading to MLS on a free transfer to Los Angeles FC.
Bale, 32, is LAFC's second high-profile arrival this summer after Giorgio Chiellini chose the club after bidding farewell to Juventus.
He arrives in the United States to huge fanfare and still with plenty to offer after nine years at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.
West Ham won't sell Chelsea target Rice
West Ham United plan to hold firm over star midfielder Declan Rice, reports the Mirror.
Rice has been closely linked to a move to Chelsea, but the Hammers are adamant that they will not sell to their London rivals or anyone else.
Liverpool confident of Bellingham signing (Sun)
Man Utd also chasing Dortmund wonderkid
Liverpool are confident that they can beat Manchester United to the signing of Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham, claims the Sun.
Bellingham, 18, has inched closer to Anfield after Manchester City switched their attentions to Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.