Real Madrid seeking their new Modric
Real Madrid want a replacement for Luka Modric and believe that Lazio's Sergej Milinković-Savic is the man they need, according to Don Balon.
The 26-year-old has been with the Roman club since 2015 and has played nearly 200 Serie A matches for them.
It is thought he would cost around €70m (£60m/$83.5m).
Chelsea and Man Utd enter Camavinga race
Chelsea and Manchester United want to sign Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes, according to AS.
Real Madrid have long been touted as the likeliest destination for the France international teenager, whose deal is up in 2022.
PSG change strategy over Messi
PSG are ready to take a low-key strategy to chasing Lionel Messi after frustrating the Argentine with their outright flirting in recent weeks.
"I was asked not to broach this subject anymore because people did not like my position," Leandro Paredes told Journal du Dimanche.
Barcelona make Kamara a priority
Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman has made Marseille's Boubacar Kamara a top summer transfer priority, Todo Fichajes reports.
Out of contract in the summer of 2022, the defensive player has rejected the club's offers of a new deal and is set to be sold in the summer.
Stuttgart star tells Liverpool to come and sign him
Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic has issued a come-and-get-me plea to Liverpool.
“I feel completely at home at VfB, but it would be a really tough decision because I really like Liverpool,” the 23-year-old told Bild.
“This club is simply special to me. When I was a kid, I saw the Champions League final in 2005 when Liverpool came back from 3-0 down against Milan to win. That gripped me.
“The last time I went to a Liverpool game with my brother, I really kitted myself out: I bought myself a scarf, jersey, cap and a mug.”
Marseille have not given up on Thauvin
Marseille have not given up talking Florian Thauvin into a new deal, Sport Mediaset reports.
The France international attacker is out of contract in the summer and therefore a free agent. Milan are one of the clubs credited with an interest.
Man Utd will target Torres if they miss Ramos (Todo Fichajes)
Red Devils line up plan B for centre-back
Manchester United have Villarreal's Pau Torres second on their summer shortlist in the centre-back role, Todo Fichajes reports.
Sergio Ramos is the club's top option, but if the veteran signs a new deal with Real Madrid or goes elsewhere, United are ready to move for his international colleague.
Torres, 24, has started 26 games in La Liga this season.
Wolves to receive £12m this summer as part of Jota deal
Liverpool will have to pay Wolves another £12m this summer as part of their deal to sign Diogo Jota in 2020, The Telegraph reports.
The Reds have paid only £5m of his £45m transfer fee, which was structured in such a way to combat the financial implications of the Covid-19 crisis.