Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd and Man City to battle for Haaland

Messi told to honour Maradona by swapping Barcelona for Napoli
Kevin-Prince Boateng urged Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi to join Napoli as a tribute to club and Argentina great Diego Maradona.
Grosskreutz to reunite with ex-Dortmund team-mate in Poland
Former Borussia Dortmund right-back Kevin Grosskreutz is wanted by Polish side Wisla Krakow, Rievesport says.
The 32-year-old is currently looking for a new club and could reunite with former Dortmund team-mate Jakub Blaszczykowski, who is part-owner of the Polish side.
Milan seek to secure Diaz loan extension
Milan will seek to extend the loan of Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz for another season, according to CalcioMercato.
The Rossoneri believe the youngster will continue to improve and are eager to take him on for another year.
Koeman patient over Barca signings
Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman believes that his side need signings in order to be competitive, but he is prepared to be patient.
The Dutchman appreciates the financial difficulties of the club, Sport reports, and is prepared for a new president to be installed late in January before deals are done.
Heinze accepts Atlanta United job
Former Manchester United and Real Madrid defender Gabriel Heinze will take the manager role at Atlanta United, according to AM.
He has previously coached Godoy Cruz, Argentinos Juniors and Velez Sarsfield.
Sassuolo braced for fresh Boga bids
Sassuolo expect renewed interest in winger Jeremy Boga this January, according to CalcioMercato.
Roma, Milan, Juventus and Napoli were all interested in him during the summer, but it is Juve who lead the way.
A fee of at least €25m (£22m/$30m) is likely to be required to sign the Frenchman.
Barcelona reach pay agreement with players
Barcelona's stars have agreed to defer their pay for this season in order to save the club €122 million (£109m/$145m), according to Cadena COPE.
Additionally, €50m of bonuses will also be foregone for the moment.
However, the club's leading performers will be paid the full amount back over the coming four years.
Rodgers tells Gray he has no future at Leicester
Ex-England Under-21 star Demerai Gray is set to leave Leicester.
His deal is up in the summer and the Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers wants to sell him in January in order to make a return on the player.
Rodgers said: "It's pretty clear with Demarai that he's looking to move on. His attitude to training has been first class, he has been very professional.
"He is at the stage of his career where he has been here a long time and hasn't maybe nailed down a place. A fresh start may be the course for him.
"I will always respect him and until his last day I will never discard him but it's looking more than likely he will probably be somewhere else next season."
Man Utd and Man City to battle for Haaland
Manchester sides set to duel over Dortmund ace
Manchester United and Manchester City are set to fight over Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in the coming months, according to the Daily Mail.
Real Madrid have also been linked with the forward, though their financial issues may make it tough for them to complete a deal.
Southampton confident of Ings deal
Southampton are optimistic they will be able to secure Danny Ings' long-term future at the club, according to manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.
Speaking to Hampshire Live, he said: "I think the offer we made him is a fantastic one and, in my opinion, we showed him how much we want him to stay here and the rest is on him.
"If not, as I said, he has to take the responsibility for this and we will have to live with it too.
"We are not addicted to one player only and we must always have a squad that can replace anybody."