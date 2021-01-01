Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool interested in Ramos move

Inter Miami are looking to sign Everton's Jonas Lossl ahead of the 2021 MLS season, reports the Miami Herald.

Lossl, who went to the 2018 FIFA World Cup with Denmark, is also a target of Marseille as he looks set to leave Everton in search of first-team minutes.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper hasn't played a first-team match since joining Everton in July 2019, having previously played for Huddersfield, Mainz and Guingamp.