Bayern continue talks with Mane
Talks in progress for Sadio #Manè to #BayernMunich from #Liverpool. Ready 3-years contract for the striker. Bayern will work in the next days to reach an agreement with #Liverpool. #transfers #LFC https://t.co/PYPsxojiI8— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 27, 2022
Sevilla name price for Kounde
Sevilla have no intention to accept less than €65m for Jules Koundé, as of today. This is the price tag to open negotiations. 🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2022
Chelsea are expected to make their opening bid soon - for sure he’s still top of the list for Blues.
AC Milan star Leao responds to Real Madrid transfer links
AC Milan star Rafael Leao admits that he is flattered by transfer links to Real Madrid, but wants to continue to shine with the Serie A champions.
Leao, 22, netted 11 goals for the Rossoneri as they pipped city rivals Inter to the crown.
It was their first league title since 2010-11 and the Portuguese striker believes both he and the club can go on to greater things together.
Ortiz to continue as America coach
📝 Comunicado Oficial
Fernando Ortíz
Hlozek set for Leverkusen medical
Medical tests scheduled for Adam Hložek with Bayer Leverkusen. He’s set to sign the contract after Sevilla interest - nothing is gonna change with Bayer Leverkusen now closing on the deal. 🇨🇿🤝 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2022
Transfer fee will be around €13m guaranteed plus 30% sell-on clause ⤵️ https://t.co/FRUySEbcYN
Spurs still top in Perisic chase
Ivan Perisić won’t announce his final decision today. For sure Tottenham are leading the race since Monday, they want Croatian winger as priority - he’s in Conte’s list. ⚪️ #THFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2022
Inter have not received any official answer from Perisić yet after last bid to extend his contract. pic.twitter.com/F6tMvXTNmm
No Soucek sale for West Ham
West Ham do not plan to sell Tomas Soucek this summer after reports they were fielding offers for him, per Sky Sports News.
The Czech Republic international has two years left on his contract with the option of a further year.
David Moyes reportedly sees him as key to his plans at London Stadium.
Trabzonspor move for Augustinsson
🚨Trabzonspor have held talks with Sevilla for Ludwig Augustinsson.— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) May 27, 2022
🤝 Sevilla have given their consent to the departure of the Swedish footballer.
🗣️👤Trabzonspor are continuing negotiations with the left-back.
🇸🇪 #SevillaFC #Trabzonspor
Kessie bids Milan farewell before expected Barca move
Franck Kessie has sent a farewell message to Milan fans following the club's Serie A triumph, as he prepares to make an anticipated free transfer switch to Barcelona.
The Ivory Coast international has been a key figure for the Scudetto holders in their quest to become champions of Italy this term and helped seal a dramatic final day triumph against Sassuolo.
Now he has taken to social media to post a heartfelt goodbye to supporters, ahead of what is expected to be a switch to Camp Nou as his deal at San Siro expires.
Conte to stay with Spurs
“It has never been in doubt”. Spurs sources have been confident for days and it’s now decided: Antonio Conte will be Tottenham manager for the next season. 🚨⚪️🇮🇹 #THFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2022
Harry Kane’s new deal, Ivan Perisić main target and more. Plans have now started: https://t.co/kgpbzZICWx pic.twitter.com/ryHSz7XeFp
Villa considering a move for Suarez
According to the Telegraph, Aston Villa are looking into the possibility of signing Luis Suarez on a free, as his contract has now expired with Atletico Madrid.
The deal would be aided by the fact that the Uruguayan is a former teammate of Steven Gerrard, as well as Philippe Coutinho, who recently joined the club on a permanent basis.
Tottenham set to put in official bid for Bastoni
According to Football Insider, Tottenham will submit an official bid for the Inter Milan centre-back, Alessandro Bastoni, this weekend.
The 23-year-old is already used to playing in a three-man defence, as he does at Inter Milan, and that, combined with the fact that he has already worked under Antonio Conte, makes him the ideal player to bring in for Spurs.
Dembele remains unsure about his future
The future of Ousmane Dembele, according to his agent Moussa Sissoko, "remains open" he told GOAL, as the France international enters the final month of his contract with Barcelona.
The 25-year-old has frequently been linked to a move away from Catalonia, with tensions frequently rising between himself and the club.
PSG appears to be the most likely destination for the Frenchmen.
Everton and Fulham interested in Almiron
Everton and newly promoted Fulham are both considering a move for Newcastle's Miguel Almiron, according to The Sun
Despite starting eight of Newcastle's last 11 matches of the season, the 28-year-old has not always been top of the pecking order in Eddie Howe's side and the club may look to cash in this summer.
Man Utd to step up De Jong pursuit (ESPN)
Manchester United are, according to ESPN, ready to step up their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.
There have been suggestions that the Red Devils are not the Dutch star’s favoured choice, but questions are about to be asked by those iin power at Old Trafford – with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag set to be used as a potential bargaining chip with a Netherlands international.
Darlow a keeping target for Man Utd
Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow is one of the options being considered by Manchester United as they look to bring into another back-up option behind David de Gea.
The Manchester Evening News reports, with questions being asked of how long Dean Henderson will be sticking around at Old Trafford, that Watford custodian Daniel Bachmann is another target for the Red Devils.
City youngster joins Dortmund
🤘 Jayden #Braaf ⇢ Borussia Dortmund
Barcelona to rival PSG & Man Utd for Kante
Questions continue to be asked of how long N’Golo Kante will be sticking around at Chelsea, with Fichajes claiming that Barcelona are keen on the World Cup winner.
They report that La Liga giants are ready to rival Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain for the holding midfield star.
Brighton plot bid for Man Utd defender Tuanzebe
Axel Tuanzebe has spent time on loan at Aston Villa and Napoli in 2021-22, but he could be making a permanent move this summer.
That is because Football Insider report that Brighton are ready to make a move for the 24-year-old Manchester United defender.
Newcastle to battle Arsenal & Spurs for Diaby
Moussa Diaby has been linked with north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham, but L’Equipe reports that Newcastle are also keen.
The Magpies are ready to battle it out with Premier League foes if a scramble for a highly-rated winger at Bayer Leverkusen is sparked this summer.
Spurs still keen on Bissouma
Tottenham remain keen on returning to Christian Eriksen to their ranks, but London World claims that Brighton star Yves Bissouma is still on Spurs’ radar.
A raid on the Amex Stadium will be launched if a Danish playmaker opts to extend his stay at Brentford.
Arsenal mulling over raid on City for Zinchenko (Daily Mail)
The Daily Mail reports that Arsenal are mulling over a move for Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has worked with the Ukraine international before and wants to move him back into midfield from the left-back role that he tends to fill at the Etihad Stadium.
PSG eager to pip Real to Tchouameni
Paris Saint-Germain have not given up on landing Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, reports Santi Aouna.
Real Madrid appeared to be leading the chase for a highly-rated France international, but a deal may yet be done that keeps him in his homeland.
Chelsea ready to wrap up Kounde deal
Chelsea are ready to wrap up a deal for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as soon as a big-money takeover of the club is official confirmed, reports AS.
The France international has been a long-standing target for the Blues and will be snapped up once the Premier League outfit are cleared to make additions to their squad again.
Rashford not wanted by Bayern
Marcus Rashford is not a topic at Säbener Straße, contrary to reports in England. Internally, Bayern believe Rashford is currently very far from his best form and wouldn't be a reinforcement. In addition, the player wants to stay and rediscover his form [@cfbayern @altobelli13] pic.twitter.com/hbn14bnAnh— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 27, 2022
Morata close to Arsenal move
According to Sport, Arsenal are very close to securing Alvaro Morata as the Gunners look to strengthen their attacking options.
Mikeal Arteta has long been interested in the former Real Madrid and Chelsea striker, with the possibility of a deal being discussed during the last January transfer window.
Fredericks, Yarmolenko, Noble and Martin all set to depart West Ham
We have issued the Club's Retain List of players. Andriy Yarmolenko, David Martin, Ryan Fredericks and Mark Noble will depart when their respective contracts expire on 30 June.— West Ham United (@WestHam) May 27, 2022
We would like to thank all for their hard work, commitment and wish them the very best for the future.
Man Utd turn attention towards Kone (L’Equipe)
Manchester United remain keen on Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, but L’Equipe claims that attention is being turned towards Borussia Monchengladbach star Manu Kone as a possible alternative.
The 21-year-old Frenchman boasts bags of potential and may be targeted by the Red Devils as a shrewd addition for the present and future.
Spurs set Winks’ asking price at £25m
Tottenham have, according to the Daily Mail, set Harry Winks’ asking price at £25 million ($32m) ahead of the summer transfer window.
The England international midfielder, who has struggled for game time of late, is said to be interesting Newcastle and Southampton.
Everton keen on £20m Forest star Johnson
Everton are interested in Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson, with the Daily Mail claiming that the Wales international is valued at around £20 million ($25m).
Any deal for the highly-rated youngster will, however, rest on the outcome of the Championship play-off final, with those at the City Ground taking aim at a return to the Premier League.
Dembele snubs Barcelona’s final offer
Ousmane Dembele has snubbed Barcelona’s final offer of a new contract and will be hitting free agency this summer, reports AS.
The World Cup-winning France international winger is expected to head home and join Paris Saint-Germain, with Premier League suitors such as Newcastle and Tottenham set to be left disappointed.
Arsenal outbid West Ham for Hickey (football.london)
Football.london reports that Arsenal have outbid capital rivals West Ham in the race for Bologna defender Aaron Hickey.
The 19-year-old Scot is set to head for Emirates Stadium this summer and provide competition for fellow countryman Kieran Tierney in a left-back berth.
Barca 'one step away' from Alves extension
Barcelona are, according to UOL, "one step away" from agreeing a contract extension with Dani Alves.
The veteran Brazilian right-back has been working on a short-term deal since returning to Camp Nou, but he will be back for more in 2022-23 as he takes aim at another World Cup.
Real face Leao frustration
AC Milan director Paolo Maldini tells Gazzetta dello Sport on Rafael Leão's future after PSG and Real Madrid rumours: "We consider Rafa Leão untouchable. He's not for sale". 🔒🇵🇹 #ACMilan pic.twitter.com/49yG7wPkJT— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2022
Mane drops Liverpool future hint
Sadio Mane has dropped a big hint that he is planning to stay at Liverpool beyond the summer, with the winger vowing to give a "special" answer to questions over his future after Saturday's Champions League final.
Mane has been a key member of Jurgen Klopp's squad since his arrival at Anfield from Southampton in 2016, scoring 120 goals in 268 games across all competitions.
The 2021-22 campaign has been arguably his best yet as he's helped the Reds secure FA Cup and League Cup honours and reach another European Cup final, but his current contract is due to expire next year and there has been no sign of an extension being agreed as yet.
Chelsea told to pay up for Cucurella
Chelsea have been told they must pay £45 million ($56m) if they want to sign Marc Cucurella from Brighton, according to the Sun.
Manchester City were leading the chase for the Spanish full-back but the Blues have now entered the race after Todd Boehly’s proposed takeover of the club was given the green light.
Tottenham are also believed to be interested in the 23-year-old, who has previously hinted that he would be tempted by a move away from the Seagulls this summer.
Wolves attempt to block Marquinhos deal
Wolves are taking legal action to try and prevent Brazilian youngster Marquinhos from moving to Arsenal, reports Yahoo Brazil.
The Gunners are believed to be closing in on a £2.5 million ($3.1m) deal for the Sao Paulo winger, with an announcement expected in the coming days.
However, Premier League rivals Wolves claim the 19-year-old has signed a pre-contract agreement and is due to sign for the club shortly after his Sao Paulo contract expires in July.
Liverpool consider Nkunku as Salah replacement (Todofichajes)
France star would replace the Egyptian at Anfield
Liverpool are lining up RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku as a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, reports Todofichajes.
The Reds are still hoping to persaude Salah to remain at the club beyond 2023 but are preparing contigency plans in case he decides to quit.
One of those plans involves a move for Nkunku, who smashed 35 goals in 52 games for Leipzig during the 2021-22 season, with Liverpool having held two meetings with the Frenchman's representatives in recent weeks.
Trio keen on Richarlison
Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are interested in Everton forward Richarlison, reports the Mail.
The Toffees are reluctant to sell the Brazil international, who has two years left on his contract, but their much-publicised financial situation may mean they look to cash-in this summer to help fund deals elsewhere.
The former Watford player has not publicly expressed his desire to leave but may be tempted by a move to a club in the Champions League that regularly competes for honours.
Gunners eye Doucoure
Arsenal are among a number of Premier League sides interested in Lens midfielder Chieck Doucoure, reports the Mirror.
The Mali international is expected to leave the Ligue 1 club this summer with Brighton, Crystal Palace, Wolves and Everton also registering an interest.
It is believed Lens would consider bids in the region of £18 million ($22m) for the 22-year-old.
Darlow offered to sweeten Henderson deal
Newcastle have offered Karl Darlow to Manchester United in part-exchange for Dean Henderson, reports the Sun.
The Magpies want Henderson to be their new No.1 next season but the Red Devils are reluctant to do a deal as they will be left with just two senior goalkeepers on the books following Lee Grant's retirement.
Newcastle, therefore, hope the offer of Darlow will solve that issue and help push through the transfer, though Henderson is believed to prefer a loan move as he still has the desire to be David de Gea's long-term replacement at Old Trafford.