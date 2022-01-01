AC Milan star Rafael Leao admits that he is flattered by transfer links to Real Madrid, but wants to continue to shine with the Serie A champions.

Leao, 22, netted 11 goals for the Rossoneri as they pipped city rivals Inter to the crown.

It was their first league title since 2010-11 and the Portuguese striker believes both he and the club can go on to greater things together.

Read more here!