Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lewandowski agrees to join Barcelona

Roma target Man Utd full-back Dalot
Roma are interested in signing Diogo Dalot from Manchester United, says La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Portugal international is not guaranteed a place in the United starting XI, having played 16 Premier League matches since his return from a loan spell at AC Milan.
Roma hope to lure him back to Serie A with the promise of regular playing time.
Maitland-Niles wants Premier League return
Ainsley Maitland-Niles has decided he does not want to continue his career in Italy and wants to return to the Premier League this summer.
The 24-year-old is currently on loan at Roma but The Mirror reports he would rather find a team in England ahead of next season, with Arsenal ready to let him leave on a permanent basis.
Lewandowski agrees to join Barcelona (Sport)
Barcelona have reached a personal agreement with Robert Lewandowski.
Sport claims the striker wants to leave Bayern Munich for the Catalan club, but they will have to convince the Bundesliga side to sell him.
Barca are willing to pay as much as €60 million (£50m/$66m) to bring the striker to Camp Nou this year.
Real Madrid want €30m for Asensio
Marco Asensio is pushing to leave Real Madrid this summer.
El Nacional reports that president Florentino Perez has decided to grant the Spain international his wish, but they will not let him go for less than €30 million (£25m/$33m).
Napoli move for Januzaj
Adnan Januzaj could be on his way to Serie A this summer.
Real Sociedad are trying to convince the Belgium international to sign a contract extension, but he has rejected their offers so far.
Fichajes reports that Napoli have approached him about replacing Lorenzo Insigne in the Seire A side.